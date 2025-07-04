Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an image that will probably haunt her for the rest of her political career - Chancellor Rachel Reeves crying in the House of Commons.

This week’s Prime Minister’s Questions was an uncomfortable watch as the Chancellor sobbed on the government front benches. Initially, reports suggested this was because the Prime Minister was not guaranteeing her job was safe during one of his answers.

It later emerged she was upset about a personal matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves crying in the House of Commons. | House of Commons/Press Association

Many people have cried at work before. I have cried at work before. The big difference though is I can go about my day without fearing it will be splashed all over the front pages the next day. It certainly would not cause the markets to tumble.

For a lot of people, if they were at work and upset about a personal matter, they would be given a bit of lee-way. Depending on how serious the matter is, they may even be given time off.

The Chancellor doesn’t have that luxury, particularly only hours after her government faced the biggest rebellion since the general election over welfare reforms.

But we do not have to treat her tears as a bad thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a society, we are told to be more receptive to people openly showing emotions, good and bad. By this logic, we should not be judging people for crying at work.

So often we demand our politicians should be more human. As a female politician, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was often criticised for this.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. | Robert Perry/Press Association

A row even erupted last year when BBC radio presenter Kaye Adams was discussing Ms Sturgeon’s appearance at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry and said: “In this instance they’re not human beings, they’re politicians.”

We demand to see more of the person behind the politician, warning them they will be more likeable and therefore more electable if we can see what they are like when they are not wearing a suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet this week has shown that society will still crucify high-powered women who show too much of the real person.

Culturally, crying is associated more with women. For years, women have had to fight against the misogynistic notion they are too weak and emotional to handle the toughest jobs.

A lot of the media coverage in the past few days has harked back to this engrained stereotype.

Piers Morgan, while suggesting a male chancellor would have received similar treatment, said: “If you can’t stand the heat, Rachel, get out of the political kitchen. Your job is too important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piers Morgan has taken control of his YouTube brand and channel amid a new deal with Rupert Murdoch's News UK. | Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Baroness Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland’s first female first minister, also pointed to this, saying: “You’re always going to be challenged when everyone else who came before you hasn’t cried, and everyone else who came before you has been male.

“Everyone forgets, she’s the first female chancellor and she is being judged harshly with people conjecturing.”

This was raw, real emotion played out on our television screens. It showed Ms Reeves is a real human being with real human emotions.