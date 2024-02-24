Postmasters must not be forced to endure further delays

Our postmasters are deeply sceptical, and no one can blame them for that.

The Horizon scandal has shattered their trust in the system, a system that has cost them dearly - professionally, personally and financially - and a system that continues to fail them.

Scotland's postmasters are now facing a potential delay to their names being cleared given that legislation drafted specifically for this purpose will apply only in England and Wales. For postmasters in Scotland who have waited years to be exonerated from bogus prosecutions in Scotland, it is the latest blow.

Up to 100 postmasters in Scotland were among those convicted after being wrongly accused of embezzling money. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Alastair Redman, who paid “thousands if not close to tens of thousands” of his money to address shortfalls at the Post Office branch he ran on Islay, accused all major political parties of attempting to “score points” instead of ensuring that convictions are overturned and compensation is paid as soon as possible.

Up to 100 sub postmasters in Scotland had their lives broken by one of the UK’s biggest miscarriage of justice, with some dying before their names were cleared.