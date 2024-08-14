Photographs remind us how quickly the past fades

Woman with a newspaper in the Ward Rd Reading Room, 1960s. | Alex Coupar

The Alex Coupar Collection depicts ordinary life and the rapid changes of a city over six decades. They appear so familiar and yet so of a time gone.

For many, the scenes captured in the collection of Dundee photographer Alex Coupar will resonate. A woman studies a newspaper in a public library; a queue of people queue patiently for a bus in their drab overcoats. Scientist take on the look of the future as they embark on early technological experiments.

The pictures in an exhibition of Coupar’s work, none of which are more than 60 years old, chart the old giving way to the new while depicting a period that sits almost with fragility in living memory. While memories fade, the pictures will remain - and therein their power.

