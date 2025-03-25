People are our greatest resource, Moderator tells Scottish Parliament

Members of the Scottish Parliament have been urged not to lose sight of the wonder and beauty of humanity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said people are the "greatest resource" society has.

But he lamented that it' is too easy to get caught up in difficulties and problems and focus too much on "what divides us rather than what we have in common".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paterson urged MSPs to be mindful of the "three Bs" – building together, breaking barriers and budget.

Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Speaking at Time for Reflection in the debating chamber this afternoon, he said: "There are limited financial resources but used wisely we can break down all barriers and build our communities."

The Moderator's reflection in full.

"Presiding Officer, thank you for the invitation to speak and lead this brief time of reflection.

I bring with me the good news and good wishes of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and also a word of thanks for the way you support the faith communities and so many other groups, charities and organisations around the country.

It is much appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all grew up hearing about and learning the three R's – reading, writing and ‘rithmetic - and I wonder who thought they all began with the letter ‘R'.

This afternoon I am going to talk about the three B's.

My theme for the year is Building Together – not bricks and mortar but building people together.

The next B I am going to mention is Barriers – breaking barriers.

Too often our society focusses on what divides us rather than what we have in common. My final B is Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are limited financial resources but used wisely we can break down all barriers and we can build communities.

But the greatest resource we have is the people we are called to serve.

Over the past ten months I have travelled the length and breadth of Scotland and been amazed at the good news stories that are out there.

Communities, groups, individuals, caring for others. I've witnessed local people putting the three B's into action – often with little recognition and little news coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I could be here all afternoon if I spoke about the open hearts, open minds and open doors that we all recognise and take pride in.

The great commandment to love our neighbour is something that we all recognise.

Scotland has a long history of welcoming our neighbours – refugees, asylum seekers, Ukrainians seeking a safe place - the list is endless.

Caring for the poor and the marginalised is central to the worlds of faith and politics – which I do not see as separate entities, as I will say at the parliamentary service at (nearby) Canongate Kirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do not underestimate the role you play in supporting the people within your constituencies.

It's easy to get so caught up in the difficulties and problems that we face, particularly in this changing and challenging world of ours.

"That we lose sight of the wonder and beauty of the individuals that you, the church and all faith communities seek to serve - they are our greatest resource.

Be assured of my continuing prayers.