Passions: 'I started off in a beginner’s jogging group, now I run marathons'

During my school days it never crossed my mind that I would come to describe running as a ‘passion’. Back then I would do almost anything to avoid cross country sessions and I dreaded sports day. Sport wasn’t really a big thing for me as I was more of a bookworm.

Fast forward to my life now and I start to feel twitchy if I haven’t managed a run for a couple of days. I’ve done four marathons – from Inverness to Berlin – numerous half-marathons and too many 10ks and 5ks to keep count. I might even give into peer pressure and do an ultra-marathon at some point.

I decided to join a jogging group for beginners several years ago when I moved back to Scotland from London and thought it would get me fitter. I didn’t fall for running overnight, but I gradually found myself going further and getting out more frequently – and I started to enjoy it!

There are many reasons why I love running. It helps keep me healthy and clears my head, and it’s just so convenient. Even when I’m really busy, it’s usually possible to squeeze in at least a short run. It’s something that can be done just about anywhere. If I’m going on a trip, whether for business or pleasure, I’ll be sure to pack my running gear. There’s also the fact that you don’t need expensive equipment – get a decent pair of shoes and you’re off.

While I like heading out on my own on the trails and roads around where I live on the outskirts of Edinburgh to clear my head and get the training miles in for my next half-marathon - Cardiff in October - I also enjoy the camaraderie of running.

I’ve joined running clubs and groups and made lots of friends as a result. A few nights a week I’ll be doing training sessions with a club - from short, sharp bursts of speed to repeatedly going up and down local hills for fun - with fellow runners of all backgrounds. We also have regular social gatherings and at least two of my Christmas nights out will involve running buddies.

I occasionally take my dog out with me now he’s old enough. And I hope to hand this passion onto the next generation. My 9-year old son recently did his first Junior Parkrun. I can’t say he’s been bitten by the bug yet, but we’ll keep working on him.