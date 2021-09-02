My enthusiasm for the outside world is at an all time high - Beth Murray

Edinburgh Festival Fringe entertainers perform on the Royal Mile

With so much uncertainty over when restrictions on our social lives would ease I - rather sadly - became indifferent to the idea of going out and having fun.

But I live in Edinburgh and when I saw the Fringe festival was going ahead, I thought I may as well support some of the acts given the rough year live performers have endured.

I had so little enthusiasm scrolling through the options trying to decide what to book. It was the boring, self-coping mechanism kicking in saying it is easier to just not bother.

But in forcing myself to slowly join the reawakening society I was reminded that I am an extrovert and I need excitement and stimulation to be creative and properly happy.

I went to comedy, burlesque, musicals and book signings, to name just a few, and it was utterly wonderful.

'Queenz' - a drag show/musical - took me completely by surprise by leaving me in tears. I had forgotten how beautiful, fun and vital the celebration of inclusion and diversity is.

I listened to the author, Shon Faye, discuss her new book on trans liberation and have barely been able to put my copy down since I bought it.

Another author, Emma Dabiri, reminded me of my responsibility as a white woman to engage with anti-racism work and consider ways in which my actions can be more than just performative.

These are thoughts that without this outside stimulation my mind had ashamedly stopped actively engaging with.

The arts and creative industries are absolutely crucial to our progression as individuals and as a society and I can’t thank the people enough who have reminded me of this.

But now it is September and the Fringe is over. I’ve been left with a knot of sadness that I can sometimes physically feel tightening in my chest, but the positive impact this August has had on me after a year of lockdown is immeasurable.