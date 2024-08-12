Making way together in an incredible row for life

Allan Lipp and Mhairi Ross inspire with every stroke.

Couple Allan Lipp and Mhairi Ross are back in Scottish waters as the final leg of their world-record rowing attempt begins.

With every stroke, they inspire with their mission to raise fund for RNLI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance as they leave behind the comforts of dry land for the challenges of open water.

For nine weeks, the couple, from Caithness, have been making their way around the UK coastline to become the first mixed-pairs team to complete the 2,000 or so nautical mile expedition without touching land or accepting food and supplies.

All they have is what is already onboard their seven-metre rowing boat.

The physical and mental strength required for such a journey cannot be underestimated as they battle high winds and waves. We wish them well - and we wish them safe.  

 

 

