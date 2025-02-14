Love at first sight: Expert shares five Valentine’s Day decor ideas for your home

With the day of love here, love is in the air and it doesn’t just belong inside your home. While heart-shaped decor and romantic table settings take center stage indoors, your home’s exterior deserves some love too.

From charming windows and doors, to welcoming porches, creating a heartwarming entrance can set the perfect tone for Valentine’s celebrations. Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at premium window and door designer The Residence Collection, shares five expert tips to help you dress your home for the occasion.

Heart-shaped wreath

A wreath isn’t just for the festive season anymore - as year-round wreath trends are on the rise and Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to embrace them. A heart-shaped wreath on your front door creates a stunning focal point. Opt for soft, romantic colours like pink, red and white, and consider adding a few springs of faux ivy or floral accents to create a fresh, inviting look. If you’re feeling crafty, you could even make your own wreath using felt, fabric or dried flowers for a personal touch.

Love-themed door mat

Swap out your everyday doormat for one that is tailored to the occasion. Choose a playful design with sweet messaging, or even a simple heart pattern instead. It’s a subtle yet effective way to add a touch of seasonal charm right at your doorstep and sets the tone for a wonderful celebration right from the first step through the threshold.

Fairy lights or lanterns

Lighting plays a key role in creating ambiance so add a soft, romantic glow to your entrance with some string lights or lanterns. Opt for warm white fairy lights draped around the doorframe or coiled in nearby planters to create a cosy feel. For a more traditional look, If you prefer something more traditional, lanterns with flickering candles can add an intimate, timeless feel to your front door.

Seasonal planters or window boxes

Freshen up your entryway with seasonal blooms that embrace the Valentine’s spirit. Red or pink roses, tulips or winter greenery can transform porch planters or window boxes into stunning seasonal displays. For an extra touch, add heart shaped plant stakes, small red ribbons, or hang heart decorations to the planters to bring them to life.

Love bunting or garlands

Dress up your door or porch with heart-shaped garlands or bunting featuring sweet messages. You could hang them across your front door or from the porch railing to make an impact. Handmade fabric garlands can add a real personal touch and an organic feel, or you can opt for a more polished and contemporary look with paper or metallic decorations.

“A great way to get the whole family involved is to have the kids help create their own love-themed decorations. Set up a fun craft session with coloured paper and markers to cut out heart shapes, write sweet messages or even decorate with glitter.”

Jo adds: “Decorating your home’s exterior for Valentine’s Day may not be traditional, but it’s a wonderful way to showcase your creativity and personal style. Adding thoughtful touches to your front door and entryway not only makes loved ones feel special but also creates a warm, inviting atmosphere for guests and passersby alike. A little extra love and cheer at your doorstep is something we could all use more of this season!”