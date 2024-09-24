Scotland was never told staying part of UK would guarantee being in Europe, says reader

It really will not do for Grant Frazer to misrepresent the events of 2014 by claiming that “Scotland was cheated out of independence by the false ‘Vow’ – remain in the UK and you will remain in Europe” (Letters, 21 September).

For a start, Mr Frazer should read the “Vow” and explain what in it was not delivered: nothing. There could be no promises about the UK remaining in Europe. David Cameron, as prime minister, had already announced in January 2013 that, if he won the 2015 general election, he would hold a referendum on EU membership by the end of 2017. The SNP itself campaigned in 2014 on the basis of “Scotland being dragged out of the EU” – and lost. The EU Commission stated beyond any ambiguity that if Scotland left the UK, it would also leave the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is beyond frustrating that Scottish nationalists persist in telling untruths. “Scotland” was not cheated – the majority in Scotland voted to remain in the UK. Nationalist whingeing cannot change that.

When he was prime minister David Cameron instigated the EU referendum which led to Brexit (Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP via Getty Images)

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Brexit broke us

The Office for Budget Responsibility says the long-term effect of Brexit is a four per cent reduction in the economy compared with remaining in the EU. It also says that our exports and imports will be around 15 per cent lower in the long run. Adding the loss of mobility, cultural and social benefits, it is now widely accepted that Brexit is a monumental failure.

This is felt more strongly in Scotland. A YouGov poll found that in Scotland only six per cent believe that Brexit is “more of a success” while 70 per cent believe Brexit is “more of a failure”.

Reflecting on the tenth anniversary of the Scottish independence referendum, I wonder what would have been the outcome if voters then knew that the UK would vote (narrowly) only two years later to leave the EU.

Elections expert Professor John Curtice reports that it appears Scots voters are more likely to regard EU membership as the more beneficial prospect compared with being part of the UK, and yet more were inclined to say they would vote No rather than Yes to independence. He suggests the UK is perhaps seen as the safer option, unless voters can clearly see EU membership as a compelling alternative.

EU membership may be a potent factor in persuading a proportion of the Scottish electorate that independence is the best way forward for Scots. It is now up to the independence movement to argue this case.

The Scottish Government attempted in a series of papers, titled Building a New Scotland, to set out this very argument, and though I found it informative, it was not appreciated by the public at the time. The Scottish Government could do more by keeping its word and staying as close to the EU as possible, while the independence movement should not abandon the idea of EU membership.

Whatever happens in the EU will profoundly affect our country, and the UK as a whole. Better to be at the table where decisions are made, than being outside looking in.

Peter Glissov, Edinburgh

Warped mind

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Moore’s letter in support of the compulsory teaching about the Holocaust (20 September) would have been more effective if he hadn’t then compared the deaths of six million Jews to the greater numbers of other non-combatants killed in different circumstances around the world. It shouldn’t be a contest to determine who suffered most from bigotry, or from sheer indifference to their right to live.

By making comparisons, Mr Moore gives the impression that the Holocaust was just another example of humans' capacity for cruelty and intolerance towards our fellow humans. Our history books are full of evidence of those antisocial traits, but it was much more than that. Hitler believed that the German people could only be strong if they were “pure”. His warped mind led to the forced sterilisation and murder of humans who had physical or mental disabilities.

Our children deserve to learn more about positive aspects of human behaviour if they’re to avoid succumbing to the conclusion that we’re the most dangerous species on the planet – as well as the most destructive. They would be right, of course.

Carolyn Taylor, Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Tickety-boo

Martin O’Gorman (Letters, 23 September) does not seem to know it was Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive of the CBI, who used the phrase “golden ticket” in the CBI’s press release of 12 September for its annual dinner in Glasgow. The heading was “Make Scotland a clean energy superpower that delivers a golden ticket for UK growth”.

She said “CBI research has found up to £57 billion of green growth opportunities by 2030. And Scotland is right at the centre of that – it’s already accomplished so much. Leading on offshore wind and exporting over 18 terawatts of renewable power round the world each year.” After listing Scotland’s advantages, including “the best-educated workforce in the UK”, she added that the new UK Government was “absolutely right to home in on Scotland’s clean energy as a golden ticket to growth”.

Scotland – not “Wonkaland”, but “Wonga-land”?

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Subsidy farms

The results from a poll, conducted on behalf of wind farm developer Fred. Olsen Renewables, ludicrously claims that 77 per cent of the public back wind farms (your report, 22 September). Sorry, these are actually subsidy farms.

The very day the poll appears, as Sunday roasts come out of the oven all over the country, around 90 per cent of our electricity was forced to come from reliable, permanently required, back-up sources other than wind. We should all be demanding our money back for a poor, or non-existent, service.

George Herraghty, Lhanbryde, Moray

End arms sales

The conflict in the Middle East has gone from bad to worse. As we approach the anniversary of the deaths of over 1,100 Israelis on 7 October last year, it’s worth also reflecting on the retaliation resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians and over two million being displaced into makeshift camps, mainly women and children. This was not merely to free hostages, but to clear much of Gaza for Israeli settlements, just as Israel has done in the West Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all that was not enough, the conflict has escalated into Lebanon with 14 killed and 66 injured in the bombing of Hezbollah leaders. This came after 37 were killed and hundreds injured by the blowing up of pagers and walkie-talkie devices. The latter has been blamed on Mossad, the Israeli secret service, widely thought to be the most deadly in the world. Yet somehow Mossad, with the intelligence to know exactly where Hezbollah leaders were and the ability to install explosives in pagers used by Hezbollah agents, did not know about the 7 October attacks, something that still baffles many Middle East experts.

It is important to note that the Israeli people are increasingly against their Government’s continued aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. Most want the hostage return efforts to be prioritised, and support a ceasefire. Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu knows his leadership depends on support from hawks demanding military force, and his actions are provoking an all-out war involving Iran. The West must stop this now by ceasing arms shipments to Israel.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Attack on Scotland

Labour is showing its neoliberalism/Thatcherism, cruelty and authoritarianism and is working for control over the independent Scottish Government or to by-pass it. Those Scottish MSPs “cooperating” should not lose sight of who they represent.

People voted Labour in Scotland to get the Tories out. They did not vote for austerity or for privatisation of the NHS or for a Tory-lite Labour administration. There is also roughly 50 per cent support for independence in Scotland. But Labour deceived the electorate by promising “change”. Now they are presenting ongoing austerity as the future. Their popularity is plummeting.

Their austerity transfers wealth to the top and strips public services ready for privatisation. They are averse to wealth taxes and to investing in the economy and jobs which is quite possible.

But it’s OK for Mr Starmer, a millionaire, to get gifts of clothes and trips! Labour Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, who stated that the last government could leave around 4,000 “pensioners freezing to death” by cutting back on the winter fuel payment, is now happy to support the cut and the dying.

The Scottish Government’s budget is being cut drastically by Westminster. It must balance the budget (unlike Westminster) as they are devolved. But they have leeway on how. The neoliberal way damages us and will also strengthen the extreme Reform UK. There needs to be an anti-austerity agenda in Scotland using tax powers eg for council tax and land, action on climate change for a stronger economy, and on housing, wherever possible. There needs to be a campaign on the taking of Scottish renewables by Westminster, while those in Scotland face the UK’s highest energy bills.

Pol Yates, Edinburgh

Riches to rags?

The Prime Minister and his ministers say they will no longer accept donations for their clothes. Very commendable but could I suggest they also return all the relevant clothes or donations to charity?

Tim Jackson, Gullane, East Lothian

Write to The Scotsman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad