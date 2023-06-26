Scotsman Letters: Humza Yousaf 'appears strong on rhetoric yet light on innovative tactics'

At his special conference, Humza Yousaf claimed that merely an SNP Scottish seats majority at the next general election means he'd press the UK government for powers to stage Indyref2. This tweaks Nicola Sturgeon's notion that a target of 50 per cent separatist votes secured should trigger independence negotiations.

His approach is as likely to fail as hers. Why should the next (likely Labour) UK government say, "Let's forget that 2014 'once in a generation or even a lifetime vote', Humza old chap, how about you toddle off and have another bash at UK break-up?"

Instead, Labour will likely respond by reiterating that a general election is self-evidently not about a single but multiple issues – since the UK government is elected to manage a broad range of responsibilities. Yousaf's approach seems particularly nonsensical if most or all other parties fight, as they will, the election on multiple issues. Plus, anyway, the SNP may not secure a majority of Scottish seats.

Yousaf hypotheses about making life 'difficult' for Indyref2, though also insisting SNP MPs wouldn't support the Tories in the Commons. '

Difficult? Just about possible yet highly unlikely. Keir Starmer has repeatedly told us 'no constitutional deals with the SNP'. Labour would always seek Lib-Dem support before that of the SNP, as their backing doesn't come with constitutional demands.

Opinion polls, though, suggest Labour won't need another party to pass legislation or could comfortably depend on Lib-Dem votes in a confidence and supply arrangement to which Lib-Dems leader Ed Davey appears receptive.

If I were a nationalist, I'd feel let down by the SNP. Yousaf, like his predecessor, appears strong on rhetoric yet woefully light on innovative, implementable tactics.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Selfish unions

Following the latest inflation-busting hike to interest rates last Thursday that will impose increasing financial hardship on the majority of our indebted mortgage-holders and property renters, the selfishness of the public service unions is beyond belief, with their incessant striking for more and more money that simply fuels the inflation nightmare.

The majority of us do not benefit from the muscle of these unions. We had a similar situation in the 1970s that eventually led to the privatisation of industries by Margaret Thatcher to avoid being held to ransom by uncaring publically owned enterprises.

It is high time that the likes of Unison, the BMA, etc started thinking about the damage they are doing to so many people while spouting propaganda and false rationalisms for their destructive actions that affect both individuals and our country as a whole.

The entire infrastructure of the UK public services monopolies needs very urgent review.

Derek Farmer, Anstruther, Fife

Underhand BBC

Two months ago the BBC merged its domestic and world TV News. The move is proving deeply unpopular and the corporation has haemorrhaged over one million viewers in that time (source BAARB).

It means that if one accesses the site at night, it is actually BBC America which is broadcasting.

The problem with that has been very apparent in the last week covering the ghastly news of the Titan mini-sub. The BBC, reporting from Boston, has arguably downplayed the considerable contribution of Canada and France to the abortive rescue efforts, seemingly exaggerated the involvement of the US, and certainly minimised the outrageous US delay in asking for help from the specialist firm in the Channel Islands. The contrast with the objective reporting of, eg Sky News, ITN and French TV news, has been marked.

I would suggest what we are witnessing is sleight of hand by the BBC. They have hidden behind the decision of then Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to freeze the licence fee at £159 for two years. This necessitated the redundancy of 70 experienced journalists, many of whom were household names.

However, against a backdrop of swingeing cuts at home; the BBC has almost doubled their digital and news journalism from the US, where they employ a huge staff.

The British public, like any country, surely, wants our national news to predominate, but a daily diet of American fatal mass shootings will be coming down the track.

Ofcom needs to step in.

John V Lloyd, Inverkeithing, Fife

Nuclear answer

The Swedish authorities, having just announced their abandonment of targets in switching to "renewable" sources of electric power, have instead adopted a policy of progressive reductions in the use of fossil fuels.

Longer term, they plan to depend mainly on nuclear-powered electricity generation, as do many other countries.

Despite the confidence of politicos and salespeople, renewables are really not, in my view, practical as fossil fuel substitutes.

Be they wind or water-powered, their costs and unreliablity, along with myriad other problems, make them very disappointing. They should never have been adopted, so causing avoidable problems, ultimately without convincing benefit. Present investments in windmills offer bad value.

There is no evidence that decarbonisation could influence climate. Where Sweden leads, why shouldn't we follow?

Charles Wardrop, Perth

Misplaced priority

Given the state of our public services, I'm surprised Humza Yousaf should be proclaiming that independence will be front and centre when it comes to the campaign for the general election.

Surely helping struggling businesses and islanders in the Western Isles abandoned by CalMac and people throughout Scotland who cannot survive because of crippling bills should be considered more of a priority than 'independence’ at this time?

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirlingshire

