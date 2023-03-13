Regarding your March 10 comment on parking charges at Edinburgh Airport, like any other commercial enterprise, including The Scotsman, Edinburgh Airport charges for products and services.

Pre-booked around three weeks in advance, Edinburgh Airport is the cheapest in the UK

Some products are more expensive than others and if a passenger is to book parking in advance they can purchase spaces in some of our car parks from £5 and £6 a day – significantly cheaper than the figure quoted in your recent opinion piece.

We would presume that the person in that piece knew to book his flight in as far as advance as possible to get the best deal. That same principle should be applied to parking and of course by rolling up on the day and using certain car parks without a booking you’re going to be charged more.

We’d suggest anyone looking for a good deal probably shouldn’t do this.

We do appreciate parking, and the price of it, can be a contentious issue however we try to provide choice, convenience and value. For example, our most popular booking is for eight-days. Pre-booked around three weeks in advance Edinburgh Airport is the cheapest in the UK with an average price of £41.99.

In terms of taxis, a lack of them is a city-wide issue following the pandemic. Our intention is to maximise the provision for our passengers and we believe the new contract will provide that – through both black cabs and private hires.

Gail Taylor

Director of Retail,Edinburgh Airport

Consensus vote?

Conservative Ruth Davidson once stood as a candidate for First Minister as it is a vote of Parliament (MSPs)

I firmly believe that it is urgent that a credible alternative candidate stands in the forthcoming MSP vote for First Minister, as it should not be a matter simply deferred to whoever is picked by the SNP to be their leader.

How wonderful if a demonstration of consensus politics was placed before the Scottish electorate. Imagine a single consensus candidate supported collectively by all pro-unionist parties with a pledge to work cross-party to deliver excellent services to the people of Scotland. Participation in the government of all parties focussed on making devolution work; not the devolved administration being hijacked by an ideological single-issue SNP which has mismanaged the delivery of all services entrusted to it yet can exploit the ill-conceived Labour-designed system of "democracy".

The people of Scotland do not wish separation from the UK. We want to participate in local delivery of services. Proponents of devolution did not vote for Scottish Assembly powers to create laws at divergence from the UK.

I think there is a window now for Sarwar and Ross and Cole-Hamilton to send a message that there are politicians who care about the electorate and the matters that are of concern to them.

I appreciate that it may not be a voting success; however, a credible second would remind people especially south of Carlisle that the SNP do not speak for Scotland.

Dave Bell

Barrhead

Backing Yousaf

Clearly the SNP old guard are supporting Humza Yousaf for leadership of the party and First Minister, terrified that the “legacy of Nicola Sturgeon”, which trashed virtually every aspect of Scottish life, will be lost to their nationalist socialist dogma.

Sir Tom Hunter rightly said last week that Kate Forbes is the only candidate talking about the economy and how building a strong economic base is the only way to move Scotland forward. Nicola Sturgeon and her band of ‘senior politicians” have never been strong on business, especially when she said in 2016: “Independence is more important than Brexit, oil and balance sheets.” And “independence trumps bread and butter issues”. Little wonder she has bolted.

If Humza Yousaf wins, it will be more of the same – independence before all else but that, of course, is what is required to keep the flag-wavers on-side and sadly the SNP in power. Economically illiterate separatists is what the SNP needs to maintain power and keep the gravy train going – not those who know the sums of an independent Scotland simply don't add up.

When will the SNP and followers understand, the majority of Scots do not want separation?

As long as independence is the priority over business, economy and defence, it will never happen.

Douglas Cowe

Newmachar

​Foreign policy

The SNP never ceases in its quest for confrontation with Westminster. A Scotland Office minister, Lord Offord, has told the Lords that the SNP routinely breaches the Scotland Act 1998 by trying to engage in its own separate foreign policy – foreign policy being a reserved issue. That much we know about it.

But hard on the heels of that statement comes the SNP’s response: a Dundee MP, Chris Law, has been appointed as a ‘party ambassador’ to make the case for secession internationally. Mr Law will, then, tour Europe and perhaps the world complaining about how (allegedly) badly Westminster treats Scots and how (allegedly) outrageous it is that Scots are being prevented from holding another separation referendum.

Two questions arise from this: if Humza Yousaf is elected SNP leader, will his plan to appoint Ms Sturgeon to a similar role to Mr Law’s still go ahead? Secondly, who is paying for the junketing that these roles will involve? We know the answer: the half of the adult Scottish population who actually pay income tax will have to bear this burden, especially those – including some on modest incomes – who already pay higher rates of tax than they would in the rest of the UK.

And what is the point of all this? Do SNP leaders really believe that foreign countries, especially those with their own secessionist groups, such as France, Italy and Spain, will intervene in the internal affairs of another country? Will they regard it as a priority to put pressure (of what kind?) on UK governments to issue a section 30 order?

Jill Stephenson

Edinburgh

Football joy

Just watched Match of the Day with no inane commentary. No excuses from managers justifying why their team were rubbish. No one-syllable interviews with players. No boring analysis from pundits. Hopefully, more of the same next week.

Paul Lewis