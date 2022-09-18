Scotland on Sunday readers' letters: Queen’s final journey was truly a day to remember

What struck me immediately when I joined the massive queues on the streets was the warm and friendly atmosphere of the people of all ages that had made the effort to say goodbye to a most amazing Queen and her total dedication of service to her role as monarch.

It was truly a day to remember for the rest of my life…

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth travels along The Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11.

Role of royalty

Euan McColm's memories (Scotland on Sunday, September 11) of his grandparents' public spirited community work being recognised by regular visits to lavish royal garden parties echo the ambivalence that many of us feel about the death of Queen Elizabeth and the role of royalty in Britain.

As a teenager I went aboard Britannia on Belfast Lough to receive a similar accolade from Prince Philip for my community service with disabled people.

Nowadays I would reject such an invitation. Isn't it possible, as dozens of prosperous republics do, to recognise humanitarian efforts by the salutations of our elected representatives?

Couldn't the local councillor who reported the kindness of Mr McColm's grandparents have invited them to the council chambers to be honoured? Or to the Scottish Parliament?

If there was no good reason for spending £450 million annually on dozens of royal residences and empty bedrooms for occasional use, perhaps we might save a considerable sum.

Bruce Whitehead, South Queensferry

Beyond hopeless

In the SNP’s latest spending cuts, which run into hundreds of millions, and among many other victims, £42m has been taken out of the education budget.

It is ironic that this was the very item on which the First Minister asked us to judge her on. I do understand that available cash is under severe pressure.

But what really grinds on the brain is that the budget for the 2023 and almost certain non-event referendum and costs in installing utterly useless pretend embassies overseas is apparently sacrosanct and left untouched.

If anyone was ever in doubt, this latest round of savage cuts should convince them of one thing: good, competent administration of Scotland’s affairs with the present regional administration politicians in charge of matters is beyond hopeless.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Reality check

A reality check for the green apostles. On September 14 fossil fuels provided 61.0 per cent and renewables 24.9 per cent of our electricity.

In the past week this figure was 63.7 per cent and 21.3 per cent. In the past month 58.5 per cent and 24.0 per cent. In the past year 44.4 per cent and 28.2 per cent.

This poor performance is from over 11,000 UK wind turbines and numerous solar installations. Building more will never solve the problem.

It is an irrefutable fact that due to the variability of the weather wind and solar cannot, and never will, ensure security of supply for UK electrical energy.

The UK will always need fossil fuel back-up and the quicker politicians and the green zealots recognise this the better.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

