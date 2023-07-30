All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Scotland on Sunday Letters: Rural citizens flung under Big Energy’s gravy train

The Prime Minister of the UK vows to not concrete over the countryside. Meanwhile, elsewhere the First Minister of Scotland puts out the welcome mat to allow Big Energy to engulf the Highlands in concrete and China’s coal-produced steel in the name of “green”, against the will of his rural communities.
By Scotland on Sunday Letters
Published 30th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
 Comment

It is nothing more than pollution relocation as the virtue-signalling, plastic straw-banning politicians feel good about themselves while ignoring the unregulated industry, slave and child labour and the toxic shambles left behind in other countries supplying us with “environmentally friendly” materials and products.

The Scottish Government is also backing the hacking down of millions of CO2-absorbing trees and the ripping up of thousands of acres of ancient carbon-holding peat; all for thousands of wind turbines that have been shown to shed micro-plastics and toxins from their blades into our oceans and environment, only to be buried in landfill at the end of their inefficient lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is nothing more nauseating than illogical green-sloshed politicians requiring spine transplants who don’t have the ability to stand up and speak the increasingly obvious truth about how “green” is not so green after all and how Scotland’s rural citizens are being flung under Big Energy’s gravy train by their own government.

Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, reckons reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, reckons reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)
Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, reckons reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)

They would be well advised to start listening to communities because people have had enough and are coming together to fight back against the unnecessary over-deployment of wind energy and its environment-trashing transmission infrastructure.

Lyndsey Ward, Beauly, Highland

Labour danger

An interesting set of by-election results recently. Whilst none were in Scotland, they do have an effect here.

Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, believes reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, believes reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)
Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, believes reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour may well make a comeback in Scotland, but this could all go to waste if they lose London!

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Emissions impossible

Green minister Patrick Harvie is a fossil fool. Mr Harvie, salary £94,821 and with taxpayer-funded gold-plated pension contributions of over £30,000 a year, wants to penalise over a million people in Scotland for owning a fossil fuel boiler.

He favours heat pumps which are noisy, ugly, far more costly, have higher running costs and may need larger radiators. I had a replacement gas boiler fitted for £3,000. Patrick Harvie says this is necessary for Scotland to achieve its legally binding climate targets.

Scotland is responsible for a miniscule 0.15 per cent of global emissions, so could Mr Harvie please let us know what difference this will make to global emissions?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

​Brilliant Brexit

We are now reaping the benefits of Brexit, with vast world trade agreements giving the UK economy a massive boost to secure our prosperous future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No more of the dark, oppressive rule from Brussels as we now have complete freedom and control over our own laws and legislation, avoiding the considerable funds paid to Europe for our membership and eye-watering MEP costs.

Having gone through the lengthy and painful negotiations to get out of the EC we will never go down that slippery slope again by losing democratic control and independence of our country.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Write to Scotland on Sunday

We welcome your thoughts – no letters submitted elsewhere, please. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments, and avoid 'Letters to the Editor/Readers’ Letters' or similar in your subject line – be specific. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Related topics:ScotlandFirst MinisterPrime MinisterPatrick HarvieChinaScottish Government
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.