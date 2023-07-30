Scotland on Sunday Letters: Rural citizens flung under Big Energy’s gravy train

The Prime Minister of the UK vows to not concrete over the countryside. Meanwhile, elsewhere the First Minister of Scotland puts out the welcome mat to allow Big Energy to engulf the Highlands in concrete and China’s coal-produced steel in the name of “green”, against the will of his rural communities.

It is nothing more than pollution relocation as the virtue-signalling, plastic straw-banning politicians feel good about themselves while ignoring the unregulated industry, slave and child labour and the toxic shambles left behind in other countries supplying us with “environmentally friendly” materials and products.

The Scottish Government is also backing the hacking down of millions of CO2-absorbing trees and the ripping up of thousands of acres of ancient carbon-holding peat; all for thousands of wind turbines that have been shown to shed micro-plastics and toxins from their blades into our oceans and environment, only to be buried in landfill at the end of their inefficient lives.

There is nothing more nauseating than illogical green-sloshed politicians requiring spine transplants who don’t have the ability to stand up and speak the increasingly obvious truth about how “green” is not so green after all and how Scotland’s rural citizens are being flung under Big Energy’s gravy train by their own government.

Wind turbines are wasteful blots on the landscape, reckons reader (Picture: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)

They would be well advised to start listening to communities because people have had enough and are coming together to fight back against the unnecessary over-deployment of wind energy and its environment-trashing transmission infrastructure.

Lyndsey Ward, Beauly, Highland

Labour danger

An interesting set of by-election results recently. Whilst none were in Scotland, they do have an effect here.

Labour may well make a comeback in Scotland, but this could all go to waste if they lose London!

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Emissions impossible

Green minister Patrick Harvie is a fossil fool. Mr Harvie, salary £94,821 and with taxpayer-funded gold-plated pension contributions of over £30,000 a year, wants to penalise over a million people in Scotland for owning a fossil fuel boiler.

He favours heat pumps which are noisy, ugly, far more costly, have higher running costs and may need larger radiators. I had a replacement gas boiler fitted for £3,000. Patrick Harvie says this is necessary for Scotland to achieve its legally binding climate targets.

Scotland is responsible for a miniscule 0.15 per cent of global emissions, so could Mr Harvie please let us know what difference this will make to global emissions?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

​Brilliant Brexit

We are now reaping the benefits of Brexit, with vast world trade agreements giving the UK economy a massive boost to secure our prosperous future.

No more of the dark, oppressive rule from Brussels as we now have complete freedom and control over our own laws and legislation, avoiding the considerable funds paid to Europe for our membership and eye-watering MEP costs.

Having gone through the lengthy and painful negotiations to get out of the EC we will never go down that slippery slope again by losing democratic control and independence of our country.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

