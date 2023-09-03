Scotland on Sunday Letters: Comedian isn’t a trans hater, he’s standing up for women

This is not correct. Mr Linehan reserves his ire for those who subject children and vulnerable adults to irreversible chemical and surgical procedures, male fetishists taking pictures of themselves in women's toilets, sex offenders declaring themselves “trans” to get into women's prisons or hide their past.

He also calls out people and organisations who want us to accept this as normal and bully those who stand up for women's dignity out of their livelihoods – particularly in the arts and academia.

(Dr) SJ Clark, Edinburgh

Oh rally?

Is the SNP becoming desperate? For years the leadership has ignored the flag waving rallies for independence. However, the SNP have noted the polls that show independence itself is more popular than the SNP, hence a sudden change of heart with a rally in Edinburgh planned for yesterday attended by the usual suspects of SNP and Green bigwigs, plus expat celebrities. The organisers expected 10,000 people. If the turnout was much lower it is a disaster. Even if the turnout is as expected it is still a disaster. Why? The SNP wants to gain 50 per cent +1 of voters in Scotland to ask for another referendum. Given Scotland's assumed current population of voters is 4 million or so so the rally is only short of around 2 million. Not a “result”, is it?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Reform needed

The overcrowding of our Scottish prisons is a complete disgrace and is made worse with the bulging numbers of those prisoners on remand for up to two years awaiting trial at our courts.

Those on remand are locked up with little recreation as the court system is in a chaotic state, with lawyers and court officials left underresourced by the Scottish Government, who seem incapable of sorting out the mess the Scottish criminal law system is in.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Elderly abandoned

A report by Age Concern Scotland revealed that one in three elderly people had either paid for private medical treatment or intended to do so to avoid long NHS waiting lists.

After paying their taxes for years these people have been abandoned by this mega-wasteful Scottish Government and are being forced to use their life savings. Private medical care eases the pressure on the NHS so the cost of such operations should be tax deductible.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Opposite view

I confess to being unaware of all the ins and outs of the current debate and strong feelings being expressed about short-term lets and the SNP/Green-proposed change in the law.

But there are some things I do know after the last decade. For anything proposed by the SNP/Green coalition I now instinctively take the opposite argument to be correct. This administration’s record is abysmal on every single matter in which they have been involved. Decisions have been taken by clearly not the brightest among us for palpably wrong reasons and inevitably have not been thought-through and are almost bound to end in disaster. The SNP-Green collation have the ‘’Midas in reverse’’ touch.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

