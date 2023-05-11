Readers' Letters - Wrong to say ‘Scotland’s oil’ would fund independence

The nationalists say that England would not survive without Scottish oil, by which I suppose they mean oil extracted from that part of the North Sea off the coast of Scotland.

Many Nationalists claim North Sea oil is Scotland's by right (Picture: Andy Buchanan/ WPA Pool/Getty)

That oil actually belongs to those who discovered it, and from whom the UK receives a royalty and other sundry payments, and from which Scotland then also gets a cut. It is not even UK oil. At the time of its discovery and extraction, nuclear was seen as the way forward so it was given away.

The same giveaway happened with wind. The windfarms – with a few exceptions – are foreign made and privately owned by foreign consortia, who were paid to erect them in the first place, and who are now creaming us with their huge grid input price. They have been of no benefit to anyone, particularly the hapless electricity consumer.

To enjoy the exclusive benefits of oil and wind, an independent Scotland would have to nationalise the oil and windfarm industries that relate geographically to Scotland.

In addition, the plans of the Green Party and other eco-zealots to stop oil extraction would have to be thwarted, along with the Westminster obsession with net zero. Some task.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross

Rather fishy

The Scottish Government are saying they have been consulting the Scottish fishermen for over two years over the banning and closure of their fishing grounds but the fishermen say that no such consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas has taken place. I have many contacts in the seafood and scallop industry in the West of Scotland and they confirm that there has been no consultation whatsoever.

Perhaps the Scottish Government is a wee bit confused and have been asking the wrong people, as some of their own senior ministers are totally against this plan.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Lock elsewhere

Scotland Yard has expressed “regret” over the arrest of six anti-royalist protesters. Republic chief executive Graham Smith delighted in telling the Press that a Chief Inspector and two officers from the Met had visited him at his home to apologise.

Why? Those arrested had “lock-on devices” which could have been used to lock demonstrators to railings or other structures.

The demonstrators claim that these items were to “lock on” their “Not my King” placards to railings and lampposts. If you believe that… What next? Demonstrators stuck to roads saying they fell whilst carrying a tube of super glue?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Disrupted lives

Most people will support the right to peaceful protest, but should that extend to a right to disrupt others? I believe quietly standing with protest posters is acceptable, but when protesters take it upon themselves to assert a right to disrupt others’ activities that should be treated as a Breach of the Peace and the Police would be entirely correct in intervening to constrain such an attempt to disrupt others.

Graham Vine, Nairn, Highland

Epiphany

I am an atheist who is ambivalent about the monarchy. After hearing the dreary complaints of secularists and republicans over the Coronation weekend I may become the first to declare “God save the King!” in future.

SJ Clark, Edinburgh

