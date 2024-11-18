Europe should foster trade ties with Europe, not the US, says reader

It is blindingly obvious Donald Trump will say “Yea, sure I will agree to drop or reduce any US tariffs on UK imports if you agree to let me swamp the UK with US cheap meat and chlorinated chicken!”

We must not grovel to the incoming residents of the White House and find ourselves agreeing any trade deals with the US when it so obviously cannot be trusted. Trump will do all he can with sweet words about “special relationships” etc to avoid us getting any closer to Europe, but that is our natural market that is on our doorstep – it also gives us more political stability, something essential in these times, even if the UK not an actual member of EU.

James C Orr, Pathhead, Midlothian

The UK Government should be careful of trade deals with Donald Trump that come with conditions, says reader (Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Revenge politics

Of the decision to slap VAT on education in private schools, the Government says: “We want to ensure all children have the best chance in life to succeed.” On Inheritance Tax to be slapped on farmers, they say “It will only affect 500 farms per year” (though they seem to have little clue about the exact numbers). On the removal of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, they say “millionaire pensioners don't need this” (Lucy Powell, Leader of the House, remarkably added that “this will avoid a run on the pound” – a pathetic excuse).

These policies are not measured political decisions for the good of the country. They are simply the politics of revenge. If farmer Inheritance Tax will raise very little, according to the Government, then why introduce it? There is the very real potential that a demand for state schools will cost more than will be raised by VAT on education, and the increase in pensioners claiming benefits will swamp the £1.4bn winter heating allowance cost that might cause the dreaded run on the pound. These are financial costs. The first, impending cold snap of the winter, however, may see this cost pale into significance if pensioners suffer badly.

Ken Currie, Edinburgh

Support farmers

I work on an arable farm in East Lothian. I am of the opinion that politicians and civil servants have no idea what farming and food production involves. This Inheritance Tax decision will only come home to roost when the expertise is lost and people go hungry. Don’t be fooled. Farmers need all the support they can get.

Alan Miller, East Linton, East Lothian

Flare comment

The article, “Glasgow tech could be answer to North Sea gas flaring”, makes for heartening reading (Business, 16 November). The idea that climate-busting emissions can be eliminated from oil and gas facilities is to be commended. We wish the partnership of Aesseal and Torishima every success in their venture.

I fear, however, they will find little interest amongst North Sea oil and gas operators. For decades, North Sea operators have done almost nothing to reduce gas flaring and venting. Why would they, when the worst that can happen is a stern talking-to from a civil servant? The North Sea Transition Authority reports annually on flaring and venting performance and the story is always the same. Flaring and venting reduces in exact proportion to the decline in oil and gas production (about 9 per cent per annum).

Like the rest of the oil and gas supply chain, Aesseal and Torishima should look overseas for gainful employment.

Jeff Rogers, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Too close

I am amazed that John Swinney can decide whether or not there is a probe into whether football fan Neil Gray broke the ministerial code. Neil Gray is on John Swinney’s front bench, so there is a clear conflict of interest in any such decision.

It is time these decisions were taken promptly by an independent panel, following which any investigation is itself conducted free of Government (SNP) interference. As we saw with Michael Matheson and the iPad incident, the alternative is a drawn-out process before the minister left, but not before he “happened” to have earned just about enough extra from being a minister to pay off the £11,000.

Neil Gray should admit he was wrong, refund the public purse, then resign.

Finally, before the nationalists respond, it matters not a whit whether a similar situation would arise at Westminster. This is about the Scottish Parliament. If the same situation exists at Westminster, any similar investigation should be free(bie) of any Keir Starmer interference.

Brian Barbour, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Good job

Neil Gray’s use of ministerial limousines, to attend six football matches as part of 347 official engagements, is a storm in a teacup (Letters, 16 November), particularly as opposition spokespeople previously complained about ministers using more expensive taxis when official cars were available. Also, every use must be justified and approved in advance. Encouraging participation in football and other sports is very much central to any health brief and the hard-working Neil Gray is presiding over the best-performing health service in the UK, with no strikes by medical staff and no local pharmacies closing due to the lack of funding.

He has a very challenging job, particularly as the previous Westminster government slashed Scotland’s capital budget by ten per cent and Scotland’s current block grant is worth £6.4 billion less than in 2020/21, which puts Labour’s much trumpeted £3.4bn extra funding into some sort of perspective. Particularly, when the National Insurance hike adds further pressure on our GPs, dentists, nurseries and care homes on top of paying the highest energy bills in the UK, thanks to a broken energy pricing system which discriminates against energy-rich Scotland.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

