Well, this is a really good start to the New Year! After years of seemingly endless exchanges between the various protagonists, Jill Stephenson (Letters, 5 January) has come up with a novel way forward. A trial independence period!

Normally Jill's contributions are immediately rebuffed by those on the other side of the discussion. However, credit to Julian Smith (Letters, 6 January) who not only congratulated Jill on her idea but embraced it and developed it with suggestions how to make the trial more realistic and meaningful. On the same page, Mark Openshaw made the case for a reduction in the “war of words”.

Such willingness to come together may be the major breakthrough those of us on the sidelines had always hoped for, but doubted would ever come to pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So let's not miss this opportunity! Now is the time for all the regular combatants to join in.

Let's hear from you all as to what should be included in the trial, how we get it up and running, its length (would a generation be appropriate?) and how its success or otherwise should be evaluated – positive contributions only please. .

George Campbell, Edinburgh

Stay or go?

Julian Smith ends his reply to Jill Stephenson (Letters, 6 January) with: “A final question; how many countries, having left the UK, have sought to return?” I suggest that Julian Smith’s question should have been: “How many countries have actually left the UK?".

The answer to that question is “one” – that part of the UK now known as the Republic of Ireland. The people of a second country – Malta – voted by a majority of 54 percentage points in a referendum on 11/12 February 1956 to join the UK; and the people of a third country – Scotland – voted by a majority of 10.6 percentage points in a referendum on 18 September 2014 to remain part of the UK.

John A MacIntyre OBE, Woking, Surrey

XL certificate

The UK Government acted swiftly and as promised has introduced new dog controls making it illegal to breed or sell XL bullies or walk them in public without a lead and muzzle in England and Wales (Scotsman, 6 January). In September the Scottish Government said it was “urgently” considering putting the breed on its dangerous dogs list. “Urgently” has not happened.

The Scottish Government, no doubt upset by the swift action of the UK Government, said it was monitoring the situation. The public do not want “monitoring”, they want action. Meanwhile between 100 and 200 of these savage dogs have been rehomed in Scotland. It is highly likely that one of these dogs will attack and savage someone so it is a pity that Scottish ministers cannot be held liable for dereliction of their duty to protect the public.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Kirk’s decline

It was with great sadness that I have read reports about the inexorable decline of the Church of Scotland. The idea that a once world-leading national institution has been reduced to widespread closures and attendances in free fall is the greatest tragedy of our time.

But for many, like me, who have long since left the Kirk in search of biblical ministries, this deterioration comes as no surprise. A departing from the central mission of the church and a disregard of God's holy word – the Bible – has left buildings both spiritually and physically empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the National Church is looking for solutions, they should turn away from “new ways of doing things” and instead seek the forgiveness of God for their waywardness and renewal through Jesus Christ.

Neil White, Blairowrie, Perth and KInross

Edinburgh disgrace

For the first time in a few years I walked with my granddaughter from the National Museum of Scotland In Chambers Street, Edinburgh, to Waverley Station.

We walked via several historic, well-known Closes and Stairs, each of which was filthy, reeking of urine, full of empty bottles and glasses, wet bedding and cardboard.

I was mortified and embarrassed. We spoke to several foreign visitors, all of whom were as horrified as me.What an example to set to visitors and residents of Scotland.

I was telling my granddaughter about the history of the Closes etc but she couldn’t get out quickly enough.Come on Edinburgh – is that the best you can do? Edinburgh used to be beautiful.

J Rutherford, Galashiels, Scottish Borders

TV news failure

I watched Laura Kuenssberg scrambling to catch up on her failures over 15 years in the top tiers of BBC and ITV News to expose the Post Office Horizon scandal – and failing to land a glove on Rishi Sunak on the topic at the weekend.

In the past 18 years years, while their radio colleagues, Private Eye, Computer Weekly, national and regional newspapers regularly covered it, BBC and ITN TV News – with audiences of millions that could have been as outraged and supportive as they are now following the screening of the drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office – ignored it and therefore perpetuated the isolation, desperation and tragedies of the victims, and ignorance of the public.

Any inquiry should include our national broadcasters’ role in suppressing the scandal.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Blind spot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched the first episode of the drama based on the Post Office scandal I wonder if, at any point, the rate of Postmaster prosecutions for fraud prior to and after Horizon was introduced were compared! I suspect that the rate post-Horizon was significantly higher but did not alert the Post Office to possible problems. It probably congratulated itself on the ‘success’ of its new system.

Richard Perry, Burntisland, Fife

Write to The Scotsman