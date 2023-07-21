Readers' Letters: Time to rein in SNP when it comes to reserved matters

To the relief of many of us, the UK government is to investigate the extent to which UK taxpayers’ money is being used to support civil servants at Holyrood whose remit from the SNP/Greens administration is to work for the break up of the UK. Not before time.

This has, of course, angered the SNP, with its Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, claiming any inhibition on this activity would prevent “the Scottish Government from fulfilling its democratic mandate to explain the case for independence to the people of Scotland”. For “explain”, read “insult the UK, especially the English, and tell shameless lies about Scotland’s position in the UK”.

Mr Flynn, the SNP’s democratic mandate is to discharge its duties in the devolved areas of government listed in the Scotland Act of 1998. It has no remit to intervene in reserved issues, including the constitution.

Is the UK the only country in the world that is expected to stand by impotently while insurgent politicians in a part of its territory agitate for its own break-up, using state rather than party funding?

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn believes Scottish Government should be able to use civil servants to push for independence (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

And this is after the SNP’s single policy was decisively rejected in the biggest democratic exercise Scotland has ever had, the 2014 referendum in which the turnout was a stonking 85 per cent. It is beyond time that the SNP’s encroachment on reserved issues and its ultra vires expenditure were reined in.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Cruel policy?

In a widely reported Tweet Humza Yousaf said “scrapping the two-child limit would lift up to 15,000 children in Scotland out of poverty. Why on earth is Starmer committed to keeping this cruel Tory policy?”

Around 300,000 children have been born since the limit came into effect in April 2017 and presumably these 150,000 children's parents decided to have another baby knowing that a third or subsequent child born after that date wouldn't get this benefit. Children born before still get the money.

And the reason Starmer will maintain the limit is he knows that to win in 2024 he has to be seen as fiscally sensible. Similarly, thousands of Scottish couples, including the parents of my grandchildren, decided they just can't afford more than two, the stress of managing a family while they're both working or the £65 a day childcare costs which Mr Yousaf's government only pays for children over three.

In England from next April, however, the Government will phase in 30 hours childcare per week for children as young as nine months. I assume Mr Starmer is in favour of this but presumably Mr Yousaf isn't.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Playing with fire

It appears particularly bad timing for cuts to affect the provision of turntable ladders at our fire stations. Not only has Edinburgh a record number of high-rise buildings, but there is also a new fire hazard in respect of electric battery use. There has been recent loss of life in a Cambridge fire caused by recharging a bicycle using a lithium battery, and other serious incidents elsewhere. Lithium burns at 2,000 degrees Celsius, is difficult to extinguish and will burn through concrete.

Given the increasing use of such batteries not only in bicycles but in a range of motor vehicles, and hence an increasing fire risk, it simply does not make sense for the Edinburgh fire service to cut the number of turntable ladders in service.

Elizabeth Marshall, Edinburgh

Swede thinking

Nato has announced that the United States and the United Kingdom are going to be looking into “radical new ways” of using “unconventional airstrips” such as public roads as ad hoc airstrips to stay one step ahead of the Russians.

Oh, you mean that which new member Sweden has been doing for the last half century? Credit where credit's due.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Rising idea

Could I suggest we put an end to percentage annual pay increases. Why not set a lid on a maximum amount based percentage increase of inflation rate applied to the average wage? It must be appreciated that a 6 per cent increase to those on £90,000 is the same amount as 18 per cent for those on £30,000 – yet all buy in the same shops, pay the same petrol, transport and heating costs.

James Watson, Dunbar, East Lothian

Alcohol plan fail

So the SNP/Green government now want to increase the minimum price of alcohol to 80p per unit. Why? Minimum unit pricing has not decreased alcohol-specific deaths.

According to the National Records of Scotland most recent figures, in 2020 alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland were 21.5 per 100,000 but that increased to 22.3 per 100,000 in 2021, compared with 13.9 in England (and 7.9 in London). Moreover, if we look at the actual numbers involved, in 2021 there were 1,245 deaths specific to alcohol abuse, but in the first decade of the 21st century, long before MUP gave retailers a windfall from 1 May 2018, alcohol-specific deaths had tumbled from 1,417 in 2006 to 968 in 2012. In other words, before MUP pricing alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland were 29 per cent less. Clearly there are other issues involved.

Carried to its logical conclusion the SNP government would close down all our whisky distilleries if, as they claim, whisky is harmful to health. One would think Scottish nationalists would not backstab an industry which exports £6 billion worth every year.

The fact is that the overwhelming majority of Scots do not have a drink problem, but a small minority are addicted to alcohol, and will get it whatever the cost. What is required is help for those afflicted by this illness, not impoverishing them. And the sensible majority should not be punished yet again because of the behaviour of a small minority. With the current cost of living crisis, even blended Scotch has become a luxury item, never mind single malt.

William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire

Fearless Fergus

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea and he is certainly not mine on most matters, but Fergus Ewing’s stand on the A9 upgrading as promised by his party many, many, years ago and then abandoned, or at least kicked into the very long grass, is admirable. If they had a few more with the same integrity perhaps the SNP would not be imploding before our very eyes.

Honesty is still the best policy and the rest of the SNP have no conception of that simple fact.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Biased and boring

I see that the BBC Corporation is to face an official review. At last they may have to stand on their own feet and take their hands out of our pockets.

The World Service I knew as a child has long gone. BBC news programmes are, to my mind, biased and boring. I gave up on them years ago and am still forced to pay my BBC license fee. I resent being forced to do this and many folk I speak to are of a like mind. Scotland does not need a TV service biased against self determination and an independent Scotland will not tolerate an overpaid, London-based and biased, television service.

Elizabeth Scott, Edinburgh

Pay their way

The state of Victoria in Australia has announced that it is opting out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as the costs have almost tripled and are no longer value for money.

Whether the Commonwealth is relevant is a question which still has to be considered, but as far as the games are concerned one answer could be for each country in the Commonwealth to make a contribution which would cover around 50 per cent of the costs.

All sporting events are increasing in cost and if we want them to continue then we need to find a way to reduce costs or spread them over the various members.

James Macintyre, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Outlandish

Congratulations on your excellent editorial on the success of Outlander (19 July). Having read Diana Gabaldon’s books and enjoyed the television series from the start, it is time that this phenomenon was given the acclaim it is due.

Clever writing and fascinating character development are integral parts of this success, combined with absolutely superb acting on TV from a cast starring many Scottish actors.

Regardless of the illogicality of the plot, the series is both a brilliant introduction to Jacobite and American Revolutionary history and a glorious advertisement for Scotland.

Hooray for Outlander!

Brian Bannatyne-Scott, Edinburgh

