Readers Letters: Sturgeon’s lack of humility hurts her position​​​​​​​

At any mention of those in opposition Miss Sturgeon sneered with disdain. Her only compliment was how hard it was being in opposition to such a strong Government as hers. No respect was given for their position or the policies they believed in. I know she often has a memory lapse but perhaps should recall the women who endured the trauma of the mesh fiasco and praise the two men from opposition parties who campaigned for the womens’ rights. A little humility may endear her to all the people of Scotland she professes to speak for.

When Mr Dale did question her on policy failures he was quickly put back inside his box. When and where are we going to find journalists with the probing questions that should be put to our Government, surely they cannot all be paid up members of the SNP adoration society?

Imagine a leader of a religious group being asked for one redeeming feature of an opposing religion. While not following that religion it is an honorary thing to respect another view and praise certain aspects in which there may be common ground. It may help if Ms Sturgeon read some history books as it never bodes well when members of an opposing side are denied their freedom of speech by being cast as unpatriotic.

Nicola Sturgeon's statesmanship is lacking, says reader (Picture: Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Opposition members represent constituents with a wide range of views and in a true democracy it is wise to listen and respect all voters. I fear for this once fair country with the insidious rise of Nationalism which is slowly pervading our society.

Tessa Johnstone, Dechmont, West Lothian

Not so liberal

According to top Edinburgh venue and promoters, the Pleasance “is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians' material”. Yet they just censored Jerry Sadowitz by cancelling his entire act at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (your report, 15 August). This is the kind of hypocrisy – in this particular case, a blatant lie – currently existing across the “liberal” arts and it has to stop.

The Pleasance say they do not support such language even “in character”. Would they ban a theatre play with actors in character using the exact same language? No. This is an attack on stand-up, and why it is particularly serious is that the Pleasance are comedy gatekeepers; this isn’t a couple of provincial Tory councillors banning an act. The Pleasance have the extraordinary arrogance to then say, “There is no place for this at the Fringe”. Since when did the Pleasance assume the position of arbiters of an open festival? What is said, written or portrayed in art should only be denied a platform if the commentary is illegal.

According to the Pleasance, Sadowitz “does not align with our values”. Thank God! The last thing the comedy world needs is yet more bland, homogenised, panel show, corporate puppets. To paraphrase one of Jerry’s most famous lines: the problem with comedy is half the people are woke and the other half allow them to be.

I stand by you Jerry.

Ross Smith, London

Venue decides

The controversy over The Pleasance’s decision to “cancel” Jerry Sadowitz's show ought to remind us that there are boundaries to freedom of expression and speech. In this case it seems to involve a reputable venue operator responding to the anger and discomfort felt by some of its customers about the comedian's gestures, language and themes. In that sense it is making a commercial decision based on maintaining its reputation in the world of art and entertainment. It is no different to many organisations which place all sorts of direct and indirect restrictions on what their employees and associates say and do.

It is, of course, possible to deal with matters such as misogyny, homophobia, sexism and racism with humour. It can be particularly effective if it exposes cant, hypocrisy and double standards. I cannot doubt that those responsible for major decisions in the Pleasance would not wish to ban any artist from taking on these issues even if a small minority were to be offended. But it is surely entitled to consider whether boundaries of artistic taste and presentation have been breached.

I cannot accept Piers Morgan's view that it was distasteful to cancel a comedian on the same day that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed. We do not yet know the full circumstances of the outrage but it should rightly be condemned as an affront to civilised standards and literary freedom everywhere. It cannot be compared to another decision made on this side of the Atlantic by a venue operator's decision to take away facilities from someone it deemed to have breached the artistic standards that operator is entitled to expect.

Bob Taylor, Glenrothes, Fife

Direct giving

The privatised utilities raise their prices to the point where their captive customers can’t afford to pay. So, the government gives those customers the money to do so, this money presumably coming from tax on the huge profits of the utilities. It’s a kind of financial merry-go-round.

The customers could be missed out of the loop and the government could just give their rich-kid friends money directly, and make them keep utility prices at reasonable levels. Capitalism at is most efficient.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Perth & Kinross

Have faith

I respectfully say to Rodney Pinder that his response to my letter on the Common Travel Area (CTA) imputes things which are not in my letter (Letters, 15 August). I was not following a “nationalist practice” or “blaming others”, or referring to “actions”.

My letter was about future possibilities. It balanced the one, that a future CTA could not include an independent Scotland with a different immigration policy from that of the remainder of the UK, with the other – that it could.

Ireland and the UK have different immigration policies, the CTA works well on a daily basis, and the two governments’ Memorandum and Joint Statement of 8 May 2019 are historical evidence of their good intent to maintain the CTA. Why would a future UK government show good faith to Ireland, but bad faith to Scotland by excluding it from the CTA? I speculate that the UK government would show good faith, and I submit that its reaction would be realpolitik – to agree to an independent Scotland being in the CTA.

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Quiet charity

Nicola Sturgeon, she of “pledges” and “commitments”, stated that she would take in refugees if necessary. However, even though the housing of refugees in Scotland under the SNP’s super sponsor scheme has developed into a shambles, with accommodation falling far short of requirements, it appears we are to witness yet another unfulfilled commitment.

The excuse being given is that Ms Sturgeon fears any refugees staying with her might receive unwelcome publicity. One would have imagined she would have thought of that before making the offer, but thinking schemes through is not a strong point of the SNP, as taxpayers in Scotland have found to their cost.

Meanwhile, without trumpeting it to the world, the British Royal family, along with the Royal households of Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, are quietly proceeding with the accommodation of refugees in their properties and estates. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “We are assisting in a number of ways but will not be commenting further.” An object lesson in altruistic effort without the accompanying soundbites and publicity seeking headlines. Ms Sturgeon take note.

Donald Lewis, Gifford, East Lothian

Flee Truss

While the candidates for PM, the slick professional Rishi Sunak and the decidedly questionable Liz Truss, continue to campaign around England with a dash into Scotland, the UK descends into chaos as the cost of living crisis increases daily.Although Rishi would be the most reliable and qualified to become PM, it appears that, faux pas, Liz has the ear of the mostly elderly Tory membership. She is the bookies’ favourite and they are seldom wrong.From the disaster of Brexit and the dictates of Westminster governments we did not vote for, the success of a richly endowed independent Scotland is assured. In control of all its assets Scotland would be able to support a vibrant economy, currency and pension structure and take its place among the small, successful and happy nations of the world.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore, Highland

Honour Elsie

Boxer Ken Buchanan’s statue was unveiled at the weekend in Edinburgh’s Leith Walk. Several male statues adorn the High Street and more male worthies line Princes Street, but where are the women?Anyone who has read Sara Sheridan’s excellent book: Where Are the Women? will know the answer – they are noticeably absent all over Scotland.

Come on everyone, support the campaign for a statue of Dr Elsie Inglis on the High Street. A dedicated group of volunteers (male and female) are fundraising madly to ensure her statue is unveiled in the High Street in 2024, the 160th anniversary of her birth in 1864 and 120 years since she opened her “hospice” for the city’s women and babies. Today is her 158th birthday, so there’s a special appeal to donate at www.elsieinglis.org, especially if you were one of “Elsie’s babies”, born in the Elsie Inglis Memorial Maternity Hospital.

Fiona Garwood, Edinburgh

