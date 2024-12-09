Readers' Letters: Scottish Budget's impact on care homes should be unacceptable

The Scottish Budget should be supporting Scotland’s care home sector, says a reader

The recent warnings regarding a “tsunami” of care home closures following the latest Scottish Budget (Scotsman, 7 December) reveal a pressing concern about the viability of essential services in our communities. This should serve as a crucial wake-up call for our government to reassess its fiscal priorities.

A Budget should reflect not only the needs of the moment but also the long-term sustainability of services that provide essential support to vulnerable citizens. The notion that we might face widespread closures of care facilities should be unacceptable to any administration in Scotland. Such a path not only undermines the dignity of our elderly but also places an additional financial burden on families struggling to provide care.

It is paramount that our leaders prioritise a Budget that supports the social care infrastructure rather than neglecting it. Instead of committing funds to unnecessary political projects, the focus should be on enhancing the quality of care provided to our seniors and ensuring their safety and well-being.

As discussions about the potential impact of the Budget continue, I urge both the SNP and Labour to collaborate on measures that provide long-term solutions for our care sector. It is time we put people before politics and commit to ensuring that Scotland’s vulnerable citizens are granted the respect and support they truly deserve.

Alastair Majury, Dunblane, Stirling

Cynical bribe

I loved Bruce Proctor’s flippancy in considering the Scottish Government could pay for all pensioners’ electricity (Letters, 7 September). The consequent spiraling levels of debt for evermore would be unaffordable. The SNP’s politically-motivated proposal of giving all pensioners an extra £100 next winter seems ludicrous given most do not need the top-up. Mr Proctor’s “worthy cause” should be to give those that need the fuel allowance more and hope the SNP has not, like UK Labour, cynically budgeted savings from needy non-claimants.

Most voters will see the universal fuel benefit for what it is, a bribe to richer pensioners to outmaneuver Scottish Labour’s wholly means-tested proposal. Together with the unfunded proposal to abolish the child benefit cap, the winter fuel policy puts the SNP firmly out of kilter with UK Labour who won the election on a ticket to build a growing economy to generate revenue for public services.

While Labour’s election manifesto was overturned in the UK Budget, the SNP are not in the least bit interested in economic growth. If they were, like Labour, they would cut business rates to all small businesses, as these crucially underpin a growing economy. Instead they have chosen to fund welfare and thrown an extra £3bn at the NHS and local government with little explanation of the benefits other than to bring hospital waiting times down to a year. Yet another target to miss. There has to be a price for failure. It’s surely time the other parties take a stand to oppose this politically-motivated Scottish Budget and call for an election.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Library hyocrisy

In the interview with the ex-First Minister and Val McDermid (Scotsman, 7 December), Ms McDermid describes one reason for their bond being that they are both from working-class backgrounds where their access to books came through libraries.

During Nicola Sturgeon’s time as First Minister, 63 Scottish libraries closed their doors. While it is local authorities which have the statutory duty to provide library facilities, the failure of the SNP government during her tenure as to provide the necessary funds will have caused many of these libraries to close.

As reported by Audit Scotland, “In real terms, the 2024/25 Scottish Budget allocation of total revenue funding to local government has increased by 5.7 per cent, however funding remains constrained as most of the increase is directed funding to deliver Scottish Government priorities and agreed pay deals.”

Since 2013/14 revenue funding to local government has increased by 2.6 per cent in real terms. Inflation, pay awards, increase in educational and social care demands and so much more have meant this increase has not allowed councils to keep their libraries open. As just one example, Moray Council is currently consulting on closing seven of its 11 libraries.

Such a shame that Ms Sturgeon doesn’t want today’s children from working-class families to have the same access to libraries that she enjoyed.

Jane Lax, Aberlour, Moray

English BBC

On any weekday the fact the BBC News At One encroaches further into BBC Scotland’S Reporting Scotland is unacceptable and indefensible.

On Thursday this took on a bewildering new dimension altogether as we waited for the BBC to conclude a tribute to the lady receptionist at Manchester United.

The English BBC persists in the belief that regional English news is synonymous with national news.

John V Lloyd, Inverkeithing, Fife

Defence of realm

Rachel Reeves tells us she can’t increase defence spending without making cuts elsewhere.

Clearly, she doesn’t realise that defence of the realm must be any government’s first priority – regardless of what cuts must be effected to make this happen.

Reeves should listen to Al Carns, the Veterans Minister and former Royal Marines’ Colonel who says British forces, as they are, would be "worn down in six months to a year” in a major war.

It is not for Rachel Reeves to give us an either/or choice. If £X million or billion is what we need to keep this country safe, it is up to her to find the money.

Doug Morrison, Tenterden, Kent

Write to The Scotsman