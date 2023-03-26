Like many countries, the UK faces a time of hardship as prices go up and incomes lose value. However, the situation is worse in Scotland.

The crisis has revealed many bad decisions taken in the past which are having detrimental effects on our finances now.

The Ferguson Marine ferries scandal is costing the public purse some £340 million, which is an outrageous price for just two ferries and the cost keeps mounting up. The pretend embassies which have been set up in 31 countries, despite the prior presence of UK embassies, cost millions, year after year. The office in Brussels alone costs £1.5m per year. And then we have 120 quangos which employ hundreds of people, all paid from the public purse. Plus, there is a growing army of special advisers at Holyrood when the State already employs civil servants to provide information to Government. These are ongoing spending commitments where value for money is hard to assess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The negative impact of bad spending commitments runs deep. It means that we train fewer doctors, nurses, teachers etc because it reduces the funds available. But it is also a drag on the economy because the money haemorrhages away and there is nothing to show for it. The productive part of our economy has to carry the burden. The Shakespeare line is apt: “The evil that men do lives after them”, except it isn’t only men!

Les Reid, Edinburgh

Unbelievable

For over 15 years the SNP Government has asked us to believe that the best route to solving Scotland’s problems would be to trust them with all our futures in breaking away from the rest of the UK.

Despite concerns that there are fundamental practical, economic, social and cultural issues with turning our backs on our fellow UK citizens, the SNP assured us that they could make it all happen smoothly and effectively.

Yet now we have seen what their best efforts to deliver a simple leadership contest has led to. Candidates have themselves revealed the reality behind previous SNP HQ spin. All the failures now have to be faced up to, but with all the SNP’s political heavyweights deciding to exit the stage the understudies are looking decidedly unprepared for what they are about to take on. Imagine the mayhem that could result if they are ever let loose on trying to put in place all the organisations, structures and checks and balances required by a newly independent country.

Keith Howell, West Linton, Scottish Borders

Money walks

Advocates of Scottish independence always assume our present financial and business base would remain after independence, to provide the income that is often claimed would make Scotland self-sufficient. Money dislikes the unknown, and so does business, and the downside constantly ignored is whether they would stay, or perhaps choose to leave until Scotland’s financial future and stability was proven to be better than that provided by the Union.

That huge downside to independence needs to be addressed.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross

Three questions

The Scottish people have three questions to ask of Nicola Surgeon: Who authorised the transfer of the elderly patients from hospitals to nursing homes without any testing? Where has the missing £600,000 gone? Why is Scotland in such economic decline?

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Write to The Scotsman