The crisis has revealed many bad decisions taken in the past which are having detrimental effects on our finances now.
The Ferguson Marine ferries scandal is costing the public purse some £340 million, which is an outrageous price for just two ferries and the cost keeps mounting up. The pretend embassies which have been set up in 31 countries, despite the prior presence of UK embassies, cost millions, year after year. The office in Brussels alone costs £1.5m per year. And then we have 120 quangos which employ hundreds of people, all paid from the public purse. Plus, there is a growing army of special advisers at Holyrood when the State already employs civil servants to provide information to Government. These are ongoing spending commitments where value for money is hard to assess.
The negative impact of bad spending commitments runs deep. It means that we train fewer doctors, nurses, teachers etc because it reduces the funds available. But it is also a drag on the economy because the money haemorrhages away and there is nothing to show for it. The productive part of our economy has to carry the burden. The Shakespeare line is apt: “The evil that men do lives after them”, except it isn’t only men!
Les Reid, Edinburgh
Unbelievable
For over 15 years the SNP Government has asked us to believe that the best route to solving Scotland’s problems would be to trust them with all our futures in breaking away from the rest of the UK.
Despite concerns that there are fundamental practical, economic, social and cultural issues with turning our backs on our fellow UK citizens, the SNP assured us that they could make it all happen smoothly and effectively.
Yet now we have seen what their best efforts to deliver a simple leadership contest has led to. Candidates have themselves revealed the reality behind previous SNP HQ spin. All the failures now have to be faced up to, but with all the SNP’s political heavyweights deciding to exit the stage the understudies are looking decidedly unprepared for what they are about to take on. Imagine the mayhem that could result if they are ever let loose on trying to put in place all the organisations, structures and checks and balances required by a newly independent country.
Keith Howell, West Linton, Scottish Borders
Money walks
Advocates of Scottish independence always assume our present financial and business base would remain after independence, to provide the income that is often claimed would make Scotland self-sufficient. Money dislikes the unknown, and so does business, and the downside constantly ignored is whether they would stay, or perhaps choose to leave until Scotland’s financial future and stability was proven to be better than that provided by the Union.
That huge downside to independence needs to be addressed.
Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross
Three questions
The Scottish people have three questions to ask of Nicola Surgeon: Who authorised the transfer of the elderly patients from hospitals to nursing homes without any testing? Where has the missing £600,000 gone? Why is Scotland in such economic decline?
Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen
Write to The Scotsman
We welcome your thoughts – NO letters submitted elsewhere, please. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments, and avoid 'Letters to the Editor/Readers’ Letters' or similar in your subject line – be specific. If referring to an article, include date, page number and headline.