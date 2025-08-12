Readers' letters: Qualification questions in Scotland's education ‘data desert’?

I am sure that most of us would accept that, as a sampling exercise, the PISA ratings for reading, mathematics and science may be more approximate than exact. That said, the figures for Scottish pupils have declined pretty steadily since the first such exercise in 2000. This is a very touchy point with Scottish nationalists, especially when it can be shown that English schools are scoring better than Scottish schools, as was the case in the latest PISA results in 2022.

Stan Grodynski (Letters, 9 August) prefers to focus on the “narrow approach still taken in England”. Yet the PISA results are for pupils across the globe aged 15. It’s worth noting that the normal course for 15-16 year olds in England is to take 8 to 10 GCSEs, a broad curriculum. In Scotland, pupils in S4 normally take 4-8 subjects at National 4 or National 5. Yes, the curriculum is broader at Higher than at A-level, but that argument does not wash for PISA results.

It is all very well to criticise PISA results, but, for Scotland, they are the only international comparisons that we have. Over the SNP’s years in government, Scotland has been withdrawn from TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) and PIRLS (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study). England continues to participate in TIMSS and PIRLS, along with about 60 other countries. The Scottish administration has also, from 2018, discontinued its own SSLN (Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy). This has led Professor Lindsay Paterson to designate Scottish education as a ‘data desert’.

We are expected to rejoice at the (small) increase in the number of pupils achieving good exam grades this year. But how are parents, employers or voters supposed to know how valid qualifications in Scotland are when Scotland has opted out of most comparisons?

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Petitioning PM

The Parliamentary Petition calling for the end of Starmer and the need for an immediate General Election has graduated from gentle snowball into threatening avalanche. It will soon hit one million registrations and will progress at Pavlovian speed thereafter. The lame and tame Speaker can no longer stand in the way and will have to make time for a mainstream debate. Two million registrations will persuade Starmer to offer a Free Vote to his MP's as they are not all as incompetent and ineffective as himself. Five million registrations will force Parliament to be recalled from wherever overpaid MP's are sunning themselves and listen to the voices of ordinary folk who just want fairness, justice and adequate recompense for hard-work. Starmer is doomed, but will demand time to get the tenants out of his house and also a few free football tickets before he goes. It is to be hoped that he will take Rayner, Reeves and Cooper with him, a quadruple disaster which Britain never deserved.

Graham Hadley, Dunfermline, Fife

Tram consultation

A question has been troubling me since I saw a Facebook post by Dr Scott Arthur MP advertising the consultation by City of Edinburgh Council on the route for the next tram line from Granton to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

It was brought into focus by Brian Wilson’s excellent and thought provoking piece on Page19, Saturday 09th August “Compensation is fine …- Pylons”.

I would ask the question but rephrased, “Consultation is fine but do we need more trams?”

We are all too well aware the disruption and damage both physically and visually to the roadways by the work and resulting ugly cable supports and additionally financially to the affected businesses and the public purse of the first tram line plus the extension.

It is well understood that tram systems work well as orbital links on wide dedicated boulevards not on narrow congested radial routes as in Edinburgh.

One wonders what mayhem and reduction in pedestrian and cycling facilities would be created by taking trams up the North Bridge and through the constricted space adjacent to the Tron kirk.

Would the track have to be single with alternate running? Would the cycle route be the other side of the Tron Kirk and down the steps through Hunter Square. Given the imbecility of the Leith walk cycleway I would not put it past the council to deem this a workable solution. Bear in mind none of the route or construction was their responsibility I was once informed by Lesley Hinds, remember her, that it was entirely the responsibility of the project design/management company.

Like Brian Wilson I pose the question – do we need more trams, the first line did an excellent job of replacing the 22 bus route with a slower alternative which doesn’t actually go into the airport.

Will the next one not simply replace the number 7 bus – more importantly where would it terminate, Cameron toll?

A better alternative would be to consider regeneration of the South Suburban railway with frequent shuttle buses from existing park and ride locations which would go some way to alleviating the now endless congestion on the city bypass.

I suggest the answer may lie with the Labour party who should get their act together to win a majority in Holyrood in the forthcoming election then pull the plug on vanity projects and for the greater good of Scotland concentrate on funding the health and other core services we need and deserve.

Neil Robertson, Edinburgh

Drug consequences

Drug deaths in Scotland have soared by 7 per cent in the past year. When these figures are added to the sorry tale of the ever-climbing numbers brought about by SNP rule and policies over the years, we really should stop and think.

In essence, the basic reason for the drugs deaths' spiral is the same as that of most self-inflicted disasters initiated by nationalist administrations over the years. They do not want to emulate others in the UK who have had success in this matter. They would rather do it the uniquely Scottish way, no matter what the consequence.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

