Readers Letters: Only one good thing new PM could do for Scots​​​​​​​

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have nothing to offer Scots, says reader (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images)

Both Tory leader wannabees are threatening to bring Scotland to heel for purported governing failures. This is laughable. This is the same crew that brought us Brexit, cutting us off from our largest trading partner; that is presiding over the slowest economic growth in the G20 bar Russia; that has seen income and wealth inequality soar on its watch; that is standing idly by while its poorest citizens go bankrupt over obscenely high energy prices as Big Oil makes record profits; and that is forging ahead to serve up what remains of our public services and assets to corporations on a silver platter.

The problem for Scotland is that Westminster controls the UK’s economy, jacking up interest rates and choking off government investment. It controls energy policy, perversely ensuring that energy rich Scotland suffers the most. It controls 85 per cent of social spending, tying the hands of the Scottish Government. And it controls trade policy, severing our ties to Europe, and defence policy, forcing its weapons of mass destruction onto Scottish soil.

Truss and Sunak say they want to “get the economy moving”. The only way this will happen is when Scotland breaks free of this toxic union and takes back control.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh

Extra eyes

The SNP response to the promise of closer scrutiny of its policies by both Tory party leadership candidates has been its standard one of being a “recruiting sergeant” for independence. What the SNP has failed to realise is that its policies are coming under much closer scrutiny by the ordinary Scottish voter who can see with their own eyes how standards have fallen markedly after 15 years of SNP rule.

The SNP are mired in their own swamp where independence is all that matters to them. This is no longer the case for many Scots, who have moved on from 2014, or at least would have, if allowed. Closer scrutiny of the SNP will not lead to more Scots wanting independence, it will lead to the clearer exposure of the catastrophic failures of our current SNP / Green government.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Moving goalposts

The Conservative leadership contenders stand accused by the SNP of trying to change the 1999 Devolution settlement, after saying they would hold the Holyrood Parliament to greater scrutiny (your report, August 16). By trying to hold another constitutional referendum, which is not in the gift of Holyrood, is it not the SNP who wish to change the 1999 settlement?

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Just one choice

The Conservative Party membership should realise that the choice they face of the UK’s next leader is not a choice.Britain is tipping into a catastrophe which can only be stemmed with radical action. Millions of people are about to taste poverty for the first time. Those already poor are ruined.It’s not currently useful to blame anyone for Covid. For Brexit I blame a bunch of ruthless liars and those who thirsted to hear their lies. I blame Putin for war.All these difficulties are making money lose its value to the extent of a national emergency. If we didn’t care about domestic energy costs, what of those employers whose firms will go under because of energy costs?One of the two candidates for office is financially literate and understands the priority of emergency over ideology. He has shown that in office at 11 Downing Street.The other one has so little appreciation for fact that she has to reverse her soundbites every 24 hours.

Tim Cox, Switzerland

Buying votes

So Nicola Sturgeon posts the news on social media that Scotland is the first country in the world to protect the right to free sanitary products – something initially championed by Scottish Labour and with Tory and Lib Dem support.Absolutely fair enough. But if the Scottish administration wants to introduce these kinds of benefits, not available elsewhere in the UK, they must be prepared to increase taxes yet further above rates paid by other UK taxpayers. The SNP's penchant for populist universal, untargeted benefits is set to cause Scotland financial problems over the next few years, with possible further Scottish-only tax rises to come. Nicola Sturgeon may well have left Holyrood and even Scotland before this happens but will Scots be paying the price for many years for her “vote buying” tactics?

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Quango and cash

I read in yesterday’s Scotsman of an appointment to an organisation called “Business in the Community”. Other organisations mentioned include “Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations”, “Social Investment in Scotland”, “Interface”, and “Development Trusts Association Scotland”.

Has anyone ever heard of these organisations, or know what they do and what they have achieved? I mean actual results as against “supporting” and “mentoring” or “giving advice” and “driving agenda”? Who pays for them and what salaries do the CEOs receive?

One final quote “BITC will be able to help more and more businesses to be successful and responsible for their people, their communities and the planet” A wonderful aim!

H A N McKenzie, Edinburgh

Man-struation?

Only in SNP-run Scotland could a man be appointed the first ever period dignity officer. Will he “mansplain” to all the women with whom he deals the problems with menstruation? It would seem that another perhaps good idea has got into the hands of the SNP and ended up a laughing stock.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Not so fast

Unlike Vic Valentine (“Braverman trans pupils remarks are disturbing”, Perspective, 12 August) we were very pleased to read the statement by the Attorney General for England, which provided much needed clarity on the application of UK-wide laws for single-sex toilets, changing rooms and sports in schools. It aligns with the legal advice we sent to Scottish local authorities about their duty to ensure boys and girls have separate toilets. We do agree children benefit from the support of parents and teachers but this does not mean, as Valentine suggests, affirming a child’s belief that they are the opposite sex and “socially transitioning” them with a new name and pronouns. Dr Hilary Cass, in her recent interim report on NHS gender identity services for children, explains there are many causes of a child’s distress and many pathways to a number of outcomes, only one of which will be an adult trans identity. Research shows 90 per cent of children who are supported to go through puberty instead of being prescribed blockers grow up content with their natural sexed body. Social transition is a medical intervention, it is not a harmless or neutral action, and risks locking a child into an escalating path of harmful breast binding, hormonal and surgical procedures. The Attorney General rightly points out that teachers who socially transition children risk breaching duty of care, especially if done without medical advice or the consent of parents. Valentine should reflect on Scottish Trans' position about affirming a child as trans as it seems at odds with evidence given to a Parliamentary Committee that affirmation is about explorative therapy and “holding the space to find out who they are”.

We hope the new school year will signal the end of duplicitous trans lobbying groups' influence over schools policies and that children will be treated in line with the clear guidance on law and best medical practice.

Trina Budge, Co-director, For Women Scotland, Edinburgh

Up the pole

Driving past St Andrew’s House, the headquarters of the Scottish Civil Service, I see all four flagpoles are in use. There’s an EU flag, a Ukrainian flag and two Saltires. There’s no Union Flag to be seen by the thousands of tourists pouring out of the Edinburgh Tattoo buses parked on Regent Road.

Did Independence arrive when I wasn’t looking?

Steven Robertson, Musselburgh, East Lothian

Comms fail

It was with interest I read Brian Monteith’s latest Perspective column: “... given Johnson's communication skills...” Johnson would not have known the truth if it had bitten him in the bum! Obfuscating, avoiding the question, making personal attacks and outright mendacity were the hallmarks of this PM. Who else does Mr Monteith admire for their communication skills?

Keith WF Proborszcz-Maloney

Dumfries, Dumfries & Galloway

Strife cycle

The film industry celebrates its successes with the Oscars. Its failures are acknowledged by the Raspberries. In Scotland, excellence in Civic Design is recognised by the Saltire Awards. Maybe it is time to recognise its failures. Perhaps they could be called the Numpties?

Edinburgh Council’s “Spaces for People” measures would be an ideal nomination, being ill-conceived, random and inconsistent with Edinburgh’s Unesco Heritage Status. And, invariably, deserted by pedestrians. They’re not cycle friendly, either! It’s a cyclist’s slalom, which might explain why the cycle lanes are usually empty. Meanwhile the buses get bunched up.

Hardly a triumph for green travel.

(Prof) Paul W Jowitt CBE FREng

Edinburgh

