Readers' Letters: Maybe PM’s critics should consider resigning?

So, may we presume that any of the 148 members or any media pundit who has received a fixed penalty for parking, speeding or their child's absence from school will resign before the day is out?

James Watson, Dunbar, East Lothian

Better together

Members of the media outside 10 Downing Street on Monday (Picture: Hollie Adams/AFP)

SNP supporters believe that Scotland's future lies at a crossroads. May I dare to suggest that it is their imaginations and expectations which exceed reality, as any future case put forward for “independence” will be rejected by a majority of the electorate as it was in 2014. So where lies the point in generating any such unrest for no purpose?

Indeed, what brings about this apparent need on the part of a minority of Scots for constitutional change? Do they really believe that there is inequality within the regional parts of the UK, or is it merely based on some historical grudge from the days of Wallace and Bruce? If so their argument is without substance. Scotland is an important part of the UK in the year 2022 – not “1314 and a' that”.

If the perpetrators of any such “plot” to undermine the UK can provide us, the electorate, with any genuine economic, political or social advantages in support of their cause, then let us hear what they are. But, as I suspect, their only hope is to continue to appeal to the folks who are enthusiastic about rallies and marches depicting a medieval Scotland. And let's face it, the SNP's record in Government leaves a lot to be desired.

The truth is that in order to be successful in today’s highly competitive world, Scotland must remain part of the UK. Any changes to the current position would, without a doubt, lead to Scotland's political and economic downfall. The SNP’s apparent wish to rejoin the EU would most likely be rejected by the bureaucrats in Brussels, and in any case would lead to a modern equivalent of Hadrian's Wall between Gretna and the coast to the north of Berwick.

Fellow Scots, be very careful erst you choose wrongly for your futures, and that of your children. We all deserve a better future than the SNP is in a position to offer, and are indeed better together.

Robert I G Scott, Northfield, Ceres, Fife

Rising costs

Are the SNP/Green Scottish Government's policies of artificially over-pricing items or services having the desired effect or simply adding to the weekly bill? Consider: higher income taxes for most than in England but lower government receipts; higher land and buildings tax than in England but lower house sales at the higher price levels. Giving less money to local councils, thus making them take the political hit over increased council taxes and introduce workplace parking charges that can only push up the cost of living further.

What about “persuading” Scots to buy electric cars by making life difficult if you don't, as well as ending buy one, get one free?

The jewel in the crown for the SNP, minimum alcohol pricing, is now also questionable as it does not stop problem drinkers but does cause their families to have less money for essentials as per the latest Public Health Scotland report. There is only one good way to stop alcohol abuse and that is by education and closing the attainment gap but, then again, that is another SNP/Green failure.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Sunshine on SNP

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed an independent Scotland will want to have the UK’s Queen and her successor as Head of State. Scotland will retain Sterling as its currency. Scotland will be best friends with England. Scotland will be a member of Nato with its nuclear deterrent policy. And according to Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, we're in for at least four years of austerity.

So remind me again... why independence? Or is it, in the words of those two fervent Nats, “Independence No Moaaaarrr!”

Stan Hogarth, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire

Scottish success

Jill Stephenson (Letters, 7 June) fails to understand the main reason for the squeeze on the Scottish Government’s budget is down to UK inflation and a high cost of living crisis caused by a Brexit that Scotland didn’t vote for. As Labour tries to outdo the Tories by surrounding Sir Keir Starmer with ever larger Union Flags, they have given up on rejoining the EU.

In normal countries opposition leaders would unite in encouraging people to complete the Census in the national interest rather than undermining the exercise. Health and education are politicised by Unionists in Scotland to an extent that is not the case in England or Wales.

At the weekend the outgoing EIS chief Larry Flanagan, no SNP stooge, said a narrative had developed that education is ­failing, “which is completely untrue as Scottish education is way ahead of the English system”. He added that although politicians keep referencing the PISA results to try to portray ­Scottish attainment in a poor light, there is “little difference between the different jurisdictions in terms of attainment”.

Scotland's NHS is better funded and resourced to serve the population, with more GPs, nurses and hospital beds per head of population, resulting in shorter waiting lists etc.

The recent report, “Resetting the course for population health”, published by the University of Glasgow and the Glasgow Centre for Population Health, assessed that the UK Government economic “austerity” policies were the most likely contributory cause of people across the UK dying younger, with people living in the poorest areas hardest hit.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

No class acts

Stan Grodynski claims that the Scottish education system is performing well and he tells its critics to be more objective when assessing its performance (Letters, 3 June). Unfortunately for his case, however, he shows little objectivity himself and his SNP Government shows none at all.

Scotland used to have its own system to measure educational progress: the bi-annual Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy. When the Survey showed a decline from 2012 to 2014 and a further decline from 2014 to 2016, the response of the SNP Government was to end the surveys. Thus one useful measure of how well the system is serving our school population was simply destroyed. Not amended or improved. Simply destroyed. There was no objectivity in that decision.

Over the last decade the number of entries at Higher and Advanced Higher has fallen dramatically in some subjects. The total number of entries in French has fallen by 50 per cent and in German by 75 per cent. Given the fact that Scotland needs to trade with France and Germany, it is deplorable that exam entries in those languages have fallen so far. It should never have been allowed to happen. We have probably lost many of those language teachers as classes have shrunk and the subjects have been withdrawn.

The only objective assessment of the performance of our schools is the comparative study conducted by the OECD in the form of PISA ratings. Those PISA ratings measure literacy, numeracy and science, and Scotland has gone from being in the top ten to being in the thirties. We used to be above the UK average, now we are below it. Recently it was revealed that the SNP Government had put pressure on the OECD to change the wording of its report to make it sound better. Not much objectivity in that!

The Curriculum for Excellence is an experiment and our schools and their pupils are the guinea pigs. Critics say the curriculum values process over content, meaning that there is too much emphasis on forming opinions and not enough on acquiring knowledge. If that is so, then the young people of Scotland are being poorly served by the education system. But in the absence of impartial data gathering, it is practically impossible to know whether the curriculum is helping our children or failing them.

The education that our young people receive will have a huge effect on their lives. It has the power to open doors of opportunity, but it can also close others. For their benefit we must ensure that the education system is properly funded and properly organised.

Les Reid, Edinburgh

Just wondering...

I understand that in the recent vote of confidence in Boris Johnson, the previous Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, voted against Johnson whereas Alister Jack, the present holder of the post, voted in support of him.

A cynic might wonder whether the fact that Mr Mundell was peremptorily sacked from that post by Johnson, whereas Mr Jack owes his enormous ministerial salary to Johnson's continuation in office, played a part in these voting decisions.

On the other hand, perhaps Mr Mundell has at last grown a spine and Mr Jack really believed that he was voting for the good of the country in supporting Johnson.

I couldn't possibly comment.

David Howdle, Kirkton, Scottish Borders

Package holiday

With the news that the Educational Institute of Scotland is seeking a 10 per cent pay increase (your report, 6 June) perhaps a small reduction in the circa 13 weeks of holiday allowance teachers receive could be agreed in part exchange for the proposed rise that taxpayers will pay for? This would be a fair swap and doesn't diminish their important role. It merely highlights that base salary is only one part of the overall package that teachers currently receive, including the very generous holiday provision.

J Lewis, Edinburgh

