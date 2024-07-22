Readers' Letters: IT failures suggest it's time to make cash king again

Depending on digital payments is bad for society, says reader

Recent reports of shops being unable to take card payments due to a worldwide IT power cut highlight the vital importance of maintaining cash as a reliable payment method within our communities. As customers across the country faced issues with card payments, with many businesses having to resort to “cash only” transactions, the role of cash in our daily lives has never been clearer.

Cash provides a dependable alternative when electronic systems fail. It ensures that transactions can continue smoothly, allowing businesses to operate and customers to make necessary purchases without interruption. In times of technological glitches or cybersecurity threats, cash remains a steadfast and secure method of payment.

Moreover, cash plays a crucial role in supporting local economies. Small businesses, in particular, benefit from cash transactions as they often avoid the transaction fees associated with card payments. This helps keep costs down and supports the financial health of our local shops and services.

Cash payments are the great equaliser, says reader (Picture: Adobe)

Using cash also promotes inclusivity. Not everyone has access to digital banking or is comfortable using electronic payment methods. Cash ensures all members of our community, regardless of their access to technology, can participate fully in the economy.

Furthermore, cash transactions provide a level of privacy and security digital payments cannot always guarantee. They help individuals manage their spending more effectively, promoting financial discipline and awareness.

In light of these points, it is essential to recognise and preserve the value of cash in our communities. We encourage residents and businesses alike to keep using cash alongside digital methods to ensure resilience, support local economies, and promote inclusivity.

Alastair Redman, Port Charlotte, Isle of Isla

Hold the phone

The last 48 hours have demonstrated why we still need telephone boxes and the PSTN analogue phone lines. I would urge the new UK government to cancel the switch-off planned by telephone companies. I was in a friend's house recently when we had a 16-hour power cut. The power cut knocked out any mobile phone signals in his area. With analogue phones, the power is in the wire.

Fortunately, as an ornament, he had an analogue phone in his library. At my suggestion we were able to plug this into the wall socket in his house and he was able to speak to his PA, who lived in another district entirely. She was then able to rearrange his Zoom appointments with his international clients. Modern technology is not reliable enough for us to depend upon it entirely.

Nigel Boddy, Darlington, Co Durham

Iron irony

Just Stop Oil protesters who were jailed for up to five years for climbing on traffic gantries suggest that life in the UK can be compared with Russia and North Korea, when in fact their lives would probably be shortened on different styled gantries had they performed similar activities in either of those countries.

No doubt the irony will be lost on these blinkered fools languishing behind iron bars… but alive to keep protesting.

Stan Hogarth, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire

Irish ideal

Rob Pearson (Letters, July 20) wants House of Lords reform in various way. All well and good, except there is a better way. That is to follow the pattern of the Irish Senate, where 60 senators represent various parties reflecting the strength of the parties in the Dáil.

It is not directly elected but consists of a mixture of members chosen by various methods. Eleven are nominated by the Taoiseach, six from universities and 43 elected from five special panels of nominees (vocational panels). Its powers are modelled loosely on those of the House of Lords and it plays an advisory and revising role rather than being an equal of the popularly elected Dáil.

While notionally every Act of the Parliament must receive assent of both chambers, in practice the Senate can only delay rather than veto decisions of the Dáil. The fact that 11 senators are appointed by the Taoiseach usually ensures that the Government, which must have the support of the Dáil, enjoys at least a plurality in the Senate. The constitution imposes specific limitations on the powers of the Senate. It's a model the UK should follow.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Grab power

Power grab! How often did we hear that from the SNP? Of course, that only applies when they want it to. Now they want the UK Government to lead on tackling child poverty (”SNP Westminster leader calls for four-nation summit to tackle child poverty”, 20 July) The Scottish Government has the levers to deal with child poverty. They can at any time increase benefits to help children living in poverty. The Scottish child payment is evidence of this.

In the period 2011-14, using Scottish Government statistics, 210,000 children were living in relative poverty. For the period 2020-23 the number is 240,000. The SNP have been in power for this time. They have had the means to make a difference to children’s lives but they have not set it as a priority as they used it as a means to bash the Tories in Westminster.

The SNP want Westminster to give them extra money to deal with this issue rather than allocating the funds they have to what they claim is important. Their actions tell us more than their words ever will.

Jane Lax, Aberlour

Dawn chorus

Judging by the number of stunning early morning views from it that deservedly appear in Picture Gallery, North Berwick must be a very busy place in the hour before dawn with troops of snappers jostling for position, cameras at the ready.​​​​​​​

S Beck, Edinburgh

