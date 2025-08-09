Readers' letters: Israel's war in Gaza is not and act of 'self-defence'

A reader says it’s ludicrous to sugest Israel’s actions in Gaza are defensive or a proportionate response to Hamas’s terrorism

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might help dispel some misconceptions about Israel/Hamas if the news media would resist the urge to repeat clichés such as “Israel has the right to defend itself”.

Obviously all countries have that right, but in the case of Israel, one might reasonably ask “defend itself against what?”. Hamas are a group of murderous thugs who live in burrows like animals, and they never had the capability to inflict serious damage on Israel, as has been demonstrated by the ease with which they have been crushed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, they were able to inflict occasional damage but their greatest military triumph was the cowardly killing of a thousand youngsters at a music festival. Hamas are no more of a threat to the continued existance of the state of Israel than the IRA were to the UK.

Israeli soldiers organise military equipment while standing on armoured personnel carriers near the border with the Gaza Stip (Picture: Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The notion that the war crimes being carried out in Gaza by the IDF are defensive actions, or a proportionate response to Hamas terrorism, is transparently ludicrous. The removal of the threat from Hamas is being used by Israel as a pretext for the killing and displacement of the civilian population of Palestine, and the ultimate goal is the annexation of Palestinian land. We all know it is wrong, but beneath our breath we mutter the old clichés to comfort ourselves.

Graham M McLeod, Kinross, Perth & Kinross

Action stations

Today marks the largest protest ever against the ludicrous proscription of Palestine Action as a presumed terrorist group. Amnesty International are the latest to plead for a reversal of this act and for the police to show a light touch in dealing with the protesters.

While I wouldn't condone their recent vandalism at an RAF station, I can understand why they did it, out of support for the Palestinians' desperate plight. After all, it’s surely shameful that we’re supporting Israel by supplying parts for F35 jets, among other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrying placards bearing the message “We oppose genocide, we support Palestine Action” is hardly a terrorist offence. Extreme acts, like the unimaginable starvation of the Gazans, inevitably result in extreme responses.

The right to protest, albeit peacefully, lies at the very heart of democracy. This weekend’s protesters in London stand on the right side of history. Imprisoning protesters simply for opposing genocide is is a sad day for everyone, save those criminals for whom there’s no room in our already overcrowded prisons.

Ian Petrie, Edinburgh

Blame shared

Once again Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer has pontificated about Israel. Despite the many problems Scotland has this seems to be a “cause célèbre” for his party and even the SNP too.

The attacks upon Israel are incessant and now it is a boycott that is in Mr Greer’s sights. The Greens seem to approach everything by looking only at half of the problem. Gender reforms and bottle deposit return schemes failed because of this. Blaming only Israel for the situation in Gaza is exactly the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Greer utterly ignores Hamas’s role in the pain inflicted upon ordinary Palestinians. Hamas brooks no political interference, it has a “net zero” policy for gay people, it takes most of the food aid and ransoms it back to the people at huge profit as well as issuing somewhat questionable casualty figures and not allowing any publicity that damages this. Then there is the hostage taking and their subsequent ill-treatment. Is this all to be ignored? This is the regime Mr Greer prefers to back.

Recent pronouncements from Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney appear to be siding with Mr Greer too. Is it any wonder Scotland is in such a mess when this is a sample of the “clever advice” our Scottish governments, past and present, can offer as Holyrood has no power in foreign affairs?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Cliff edge

For months now it’s felt like the economy has been teetering on a cliff edge: swirling headwinds never easing, only ever strengthening. The feeling of vertigo inescapable. And the magic elixir of economic growth only ever elusive.

Now influential think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has calculated the Chancellor is facing a £50 billion “black hole” in the public finances. Apparently powerless to control day-to-day expenditure or effect meaningful reform of public services, taxes on working people – most likely by stealth – will inevitably rise in the Autumn Budget. Moreover, government debt is at a post-war high of 110 per cent of GDP. This is imposing an additional cost on the taxpayer of around £110bn annually (roughly twice the defence budget). Not sustainable!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely the 0.25 per cent cut in interest rates announced by the Bank of England must be good news – at least for borrowers, especially the 900,000 households coming off fixed mortgages in the second half of 2025. And surely this must put more money back into the economy, giving it a much-needed boost. Consumption is the single biggest component driving UK growth, accounting for 60 to 65 per cent of GDP. The complicating factor here is the UK’s historically high savings ratio of 11 per cent of GDP. Changed household behaviour now means less consumption as budgets are adjusted to account for ongoing risks and uncertainties. Moreover, at 3.6 per cent inflation continues to run well above the Bank of England’s annual target of two per cent.

We pray for easing economic headwinds and the return of growth. Meanwhile a head for heights will be needed as the economy continues its precarious cliff-top journey.

Ewen Peters, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Focus on land

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is partially right to claim a wealth tax “doesn’t work” (Scotsman, 8 August) as the wealthy tend to emigrate.

Our horribly cash-strapped Chancellor should instead focus on recovering far more of publicly-created site values, as advised by the Labour Land Campaign. This would boost the economy by deterring land speculation, making it more affordable for our SMEs.

George Morton, Rosyth, Fife

Economic insanity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish Government’s own estimate suggests a MIG (Minimum Income Guarantee) could cost around £8 billionn and as much as £10bn, with the total proposed tax changes amounting to more than £6bn each year” (Scotsman, 8 August). And all this so that those who can’t be bothered to work won’t have to get out of bed in the morning!

A wealth tax has been abandoned by every country where it’s been tried. The very fact that such crackpot policies are even being considered demonstrates the SNP’s continuing retreat into insanity. No wonder Kate Forbes has joined the growing exodus.

Martin O’Gorman, Edinburgh

School lessons

The broadly constructive comments about the contribution of pipe band participation of pupils at Preston Lodge High School by Rev Dr Robin Hill (Letters, 7 August) provided a positive perspective on education at the school. In stark contrast, while making a few seemingly valid comments about disruption caused by some pupils in school corridors, Cameron Wylie, in the same edition regrettably descended into some misleading generalisations to round off his apparently negative view of Scottish education.

“Are we surprised that Scotland is falling away in international lists of education success.” This simplistically sweeping comment fails to enlighten in a number of different respects. Presumably Mr Wylie is not referring to private schools in his criticisms but according to the latest PISA rankings, maths, science and reading test scores have dropped across the UK, including England, which has not yet adopted a broader “Curriculum for Excellence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The narrow approach still taken in England may now finally be changing given Keir Starmer’s recent remarks on the value of music in school, indicating a recognition that there is more to education than simply doing well in selected academic tests.

Furthermore, Mr Wyllie’s added comment “are we surprised that we are now trailing England” fails to acknowledge that the OECD, which favours Scotland’s approach to education, questioned the validity of the English scores given that the selection of schools for testing did not meet the broad criteria recommended. Perhaps Mr Wyllie should take a little time out and visit Dr Hill’s church in Longniddry, or Gladsmuir, for some positive enlightenment.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Strangers’ kindness

After attending a morning concert at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 5 August I, an 82-year-old man, was walking along South Clerk Street, just beginning to cross the road, when I tripped and fell, driving my face into the pavement. Profuse bleeding ensued.

Remarkably, there was instant help from an assortment of strangers. A woman walking her dog had first-aid skills, someone produced a large roll of paper from a nearby pub to catch the blood, another a cup of water, another a pack of tissues for pushing into my nostrils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first-aider strongly advised a trip to A&E. A young man parking his car nearby volunteered to take me at once. Treatment at the Royal Infirmary was empathetic and effective. I was home in Morningside by late afternoon.

I had no chance to adequately thank all those who helped, so through your pages I send gratitude. There is a good side to human nature!

Robert Stephens, Edinburgh

Write to The Scotsman