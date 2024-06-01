Readers' Letters: Figures show cruise passengers do help Scottish economy

Passengers from a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tender into Newhaven Harbour, ready to spend cash in Edinburgh and environs

Critics accuse Cruise industry of taking without giving, but is that a fair assessment?

Stephen Jardine suggests that Scotland should “start saying ‘no’ to this plague of cruise ships” (Perspective, 25 May).

This is a disappointing stance to take as the cruise industry is an important contributor to the economy, employs thousands of people in Scotland and is a favourite choice for passengers, many of whom return.

Mr Jardine calls for economic figures, so here they are. An estimated 1 million passengers will visit Scotland, contributing over £130 million to the economy, spending an average of £134.60 per person. Some 91 per cent of passengers repeat a cruise, and 60 per cent return to the destination by other means.

We don’t just have one wonderful piper, but 15 top-class grade 1 local pipers and drummers. Across our own operations more than 400 people are involved in delivering our cruise operations, with thousands employed across the wider supply chain.

It is also inaccurate to describe passengers as being “tightly corralled” with no benefit for communities. Passengers are increasingly independent, with up to 50 per cent finding their own way. For over ten years the fantastic, award winning CruiseForth Partnership Project, supported by Forth Ports, local authorities, business networks and transport operators, has been successfully assisting businesses and communities across East Central Scotland to promote their individual offers to cruise guests, resulting in increasing numbers of visits to towns such as Linlithgow, Dunfermline and St Andrews. The 50+ CruiseForth Welcome volunteers from the local community also connect visitors with the local port communities in which they live.

Like other major industries, the cruise industry is committed to a sustainable future working with the port destinations in which they operate to ensure the transition to net zero. The cruise industry views Edinburgh as a key destination, so let’s continue to give them a warm Scottish welcome as they bring people here to enjoy our country.

Robert Mason, Head of Cruise, Forth Ports Limited, Edinburgh

Reading the room

It’s very disappointing that the long-term sponsorship by Baillie Gifford of the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) is to end following pressure applied by climate change protesters.

We all have a right to express our views but not to bully and threaten people if they don’t agree. Maybe the protesters haven’t realised that through sponsorship the EIBF is able to run year-round events for those who might never read a book or attend a book festival.

Witness the enthusiasm and excitement of the children who can enjoy the Schools Book Festival events thanks to such sponsorship. Remember, it costs around £300 just to hire a coach for a school trip.

Fiona Garwood, Edinburgh

Scary Scexit

Scottish Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan claims that the SNP is the only party offering a route back to the European Union. However, she doesn't offer any explanation as to how this is to be achieved. I, too, regret our referendum decision to leave the EU, but, like the Labour, Conservative, and LibDem parties, I accept the democratic will of the people.

McAllan presumably would claim that independence will lead to EU membership, and perhaps, in not so many words, she'd hope Brussels largesse would replace Westminster's generous Barnett formula. However, Scotland's 9 per cent deficit level means it's likely a decade or more of austerity, leading to cuts in public services combined with tax increases, would be needed to achieve the 3 per cent level demanded of joining countries by the EU. Plus, importantly, while it's suggested Brexit will reduce long-term UK productivity by 4 per cent, this would be dwarfed by the negative financial impact Scexit would have for Scotland.Over 300 plus years Scotland has become significantly more closely intertwined with the rest of the UK, in not only economic but also legal, social and cultural terms than the UK became in nearly 50 years as an EU member. Scexit would make Brexit look like a walk in the park.

I'd suggest that, while Mairi McAllan's statement might make a good headline, her claim is crassly simplistic and grossly misleading.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Sorry episode

I am disappointed, but not surprised, that SNP minister Mairi McAllan should join her senior colleagues in rallying around disgraced SNP MSP Michael Matheson and call for a line to be drawn under the issue (your report, 31 May).

Perhaps I am wrong in expecting those whom we elect to govern us and enact laws to follow a more principled path than the ordinary person in the street. Are we not right to expect higher standards from our politicians, whether they be located in Holyrood or Westminster?

I am sure that if the same course of conduct had happened in the private sector, the individual involved would have been sacked or voluntarily resigned in shame. This whole sorry episode has done nothing to restore the public's trust in our political system.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirlingshire

Indefensible

In an amazing display of self-centred arrogance, Mairi McAllan suggests that we should “forget about” the Michael Matheson affair, and John Swinney dismisses the matter, saying simply that he “made a mistake”.

Despite being questioned several times about the huge amount of roaming charges, Mr Matheson denied personal use, but the fact is, a wi-fi-enabled iPad cannot be used by others as a hot-spot without specifically agreeing to be paired with the receiving device.

So Michael Matheson knew he was lying from Day One. The only alternative to that scenario is that his family already had the password to his Government issue iPad – surely not!

He initially claimed, and was reimbursed, approximately £11,000, but after being rumbled he paid it back and, although “there was no cost to the public purse”, this was despite his best efforts and only because of the action of others.

I would question how a Government office bearer (who must remain contactable while on holiday) could manage to book probably the only hotel in Morocco that didn’t have wifi.

Mr Matheson says he wants to continue to represent the people of Falkirk, but one wonders if the people of Falkirk want to be represented by someone who exhibits the attributes of an opportunistic chancer?

Earl Pirie, Edinburgh

Trump’s legacy

It would probably be too dangerous, in many ways, to incarcerate Donald Trump, but he will never escape the disgrace of being the first US president – former or current – convicted of a crime. No matter what sentence he gets, it can never compete with that shame.

Steve Hayes, Leven, Fife

Poor judgment

No-one is happier than I am at the SNP's implosion and presently ongoing discomfort, which seems to worsen by the day. However, I must admit to being baffled about how so many of their difficulties are self-inflicted. The leadership of the party is truly woeful. No-one appears ever to see the next iceberg.

The latest example is the Michael Matheson affair. This could have been solved if the ''men in grey kilts'' had paid the errant MSP a visit as this scandal broke and began worsening and told him that for the sake of the party he would be better to resign quietly after settling the financial side. A quiet assurance about a well-paid quango placement being available after the smoke cleared could have been given if he would admit his wrongdoing and resign quietly and with dignity. Instead it remains, if anything, a growing talking point at street level.

Instead, characteristically, when he refused they chose to bludgeon their way through the affair and circled their waggons around Mr Matheson and in the end it may have only fatally worsened an already critical situation.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Election deja vu

I suggest it’s very doubtful that all this pre-election smoke and mirrors, sound and fury, makes much difference to the end result as most of us vote tribally whatever the situation.

For example, the Unionist tribe will always favour the party that has the best chance of preserving the UK and so SNP, Greens, Alba and (ironically) independents should look else where for support. It would help the Unionist cause were the pro-Union parties to effect an election pact and not compete for votes. Failure to do so dilutes the Unionist support and strengthens that for the separatists.

However, it seems that the separatists are as unwilling to cooperate as are the unionists and so our future looks very much like our past. The same old, same old. Why not just cut out all these wannabe middle men and instead abide by the toss of a coin?

Tim Flinn, Garvald, East Lothian

First dib dib dibs

Jill Stephenson (Letters, 30 May) wonders whether a project for ten or 11 year-old children where they could learn to respect their peers and elders, as well as learning to “do as you would be done by”, could be set up.

I thought the Baden-Powell family had already done this over a century ago when they founded the Scouts and the Guides, which are still going strong.