Readers' Letters: Diplomacy must factor in the Russian mindset

But isn't membership of the Alliance something to which any free nation should aspire? Isn't that an essential tenet of democracy – the right of a nation to join with others in the interests of protection and prosperity? If Nato had made a clear statement that Ukraine would never be a member, that would fly in the face of any claim it might make to be a bastion of freedom. This conflict is about the right to self-determination; there ought to be no barriers in the way of that principle, even the most difficult ones of economics and geography.

Mr Wilson is on stronger ground when he stresses the need for diplomacy. The fact that it has failed in the past weeks should not blind us to the fact that at some point talks about the future will resume. This will be so even if Russia is driven out of Ukraine or it takes over the running of an extremely reluctant satellite state.

Some understanding of the Russian frame of mind will be necessary. It may be an authoritarian land paying lip service to human rights. The memories, however, of 20 million citizens killed in two world wars, and the horrendous battles they feel helped to destroy Nazism are still very real. There is still a lingering paranoia which despots like Vladimir Putin are eager to exploit.

Nato needs vigilance to ensure the new democracies in eastern Europe are given the protection they will need in the coming months, possibly years. It needs to respect the right of the Ukrainians to develop their democracy as they wish. But professional diplomacy will be required to allay very reals fears among both the ruled and the rulers in Russia.

Bob Taylor, Glenrothes, Fife

Menuhin memory

On hearing the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I am reminded of the thoughtful and passionate words of Yehudi Menuhin one hot sticky evening at the Edinburgh Festival, 1968. This was a day or two after August 20, when approximately 200,000 Warsaw Pact troops and 5,000 tanks had invaded Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring".

Shortly before commencing his performance of Beethoven’s violin concerto, Menuhin turned to the audience, saying solemnly, “In these days of dark despair, an echo of 30 years ago, I dedicate this performance, as Beethoven did his life, to the indomitable and defiant spirit of mankind.” I hope the spirit and defiance of democratic Ukrainians prove as indomitable in their dark days and weeks ahead.

David A Lord, Dunfermline, Fife

Judgement call

Like, I fear, many people, your correspondent Derek Farmer (Letters, 26 February) rather misses the point about what he dismisses as an “obsession with non-events such as partygate” and urges us to focus on “wider issues that will affect our economy and our safety”, such as the invasion of Ukraine.

The reason “partygate” remains vitally important is because of what it tells us about the judgement and integrity of Boris Johnston. This man who misled us on Brexit, “partygate” and several other issues now relies on his flawed character and decision-making as the UK and Europe face our most dangerous crisis since the Second World War.

I for one have no confidence in this man who so easily plays fast and loose with the truth.

Kit Fraser, Dunbar, East Lothian

Disinformation

Joyce McMillan's article about Russian disinformation aimed at weakening the West, gives as examples their support for the UK's Brexit vote and for the election of Donald Trump (Scotsman, 24 February).

For some reason, she failed to mention Russian support for Scottish independence. Although in the referendum on independence, 55 per cent voted to remain within the UK, Russian propaganda claimed that the results were rigged on the basis of subsequent SNP success in elections.

Whether supporting the SNP or not, it is clear that Mr Putin would see a divided UK as weakening the Western alliance.

David Hannay, Gatehouse-of-Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway

Fight for peace

The apparent support for the people of Ukraine, who need our genuine solidarity faced by the Russian state's terrorism, might be more credible if it was not contradicted by Nato's record of attacks on Iraq and Afghanistan or Britain's role in Ireland and our country’s history in many other colonies.

The parallel with the apartheid government of Israel’s state terrorism against the Palestinian people is obvious. This is mainly possible because it is subsidised by the USA and not challenged or criticised by our governments.

Our guide in Scotland is the national right to self determination for all nations and indigenous peoples first. That applies for example to the Kurds or Basques as well as the people of Catalonia and Cuba.

The young people being arrested for protesting in Russia are setting the example we should all follow by starting with the enemies of peace at home. However new legislation proposed by the UK government would deem such protests illegal.

Following an internet rally of thousands held on 26 February we can support the call for a worldwide peace protest this coming Sunday, 6 March.

Norman Lockhart, Innerleithen, Scottish Borders

Try, try again

Watching the Six Nations rugby, one was seized by the following epiphany: why in rugby football do they call it a "try", when in fact it is a "succeed"?

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Numbers game

Charles Lowson’s kind comments (Letters, 24 February) about my letter regarding “sequential time” prompts me to offer two versions of the ultimate sequence of digits – which I duly celebrated (alone, and in the privacy of my own home) in 1989 and 1990 respectively.

The first occurred at 23 minutes and 45 seconds past one o’clock in the early morning of 6 July, 1989 (01:23.45 on 6.7.89) and the second at the more civilised time of four seconds before 25 minutes to one o’clock in the afternoon on 7 August 1990 (12:34.56. on 7.8.90).

The world will have to wait until 2089 and 2090 to experience such a horological thrill again – if it ever gets that far. I really should get out more, but I just can’t find the time.

Andy Davey, Peebles, Scottish Borders

Sex and gender

I agree with Susan Dalgety that the Scottish Government should delay introducing the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill into Parliament until it has been further considered, especially for its possible legal ramifications and effects on women’s rights (Scotsman, 26 February). I would prefer that the provisions for self-identification and a shortening of the period of living in the preferred gender be dropped.

Ms Dalgety also points out the confusing messages sent by two recent legal judgments on appeal. In one, the panel of three judges ruled that the Sottish Government had exceed its powers by including trans-women in the definition of women in the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act. This Act breached the 2010 Equality Act, reserved to Westminster. This decision seems to rest on a technical legal point, but this shows the dangers of hasty, ill thought out legislation, as well as the importance of clearly defined definitions on men and women.

However the group Fair Play for Women lost their appeal against the recent High Court ruling that the self-identifying guidance to be given in this years census was lawful (Scotsman, 25 February). The guidance states that the answer to the sex question does not need to be the same as recorded on one’s birth certificate whether one has a Gender Recognition Certificate or not.

Sex, gender and sexuality should not be confused. Sex is biologically determined by the sex chromosomes in every cell of our body. This cannot be changed by medical or surgical intervention. Surely the purpose of the census is to collect accurate data for statistical analysis as a basis for forming public policy. It would be far more accurate and honest to answer the sex question according to the sex recorded at birth. Then a second question could be asked about “lived gender” with various choices. This would be best way to achieve true statistics.

I am grateful to Vic Valentine for the account of trans experience in “Please try to hear the voices of trans people” (Scotsman, 25 February). This is the kind of openness and honesty that we should all respect. I would hope that Vic would agree with my suggestions about the census questions.

Rev Dr Donald M MacDonald, Edinburgh

Healthy budget

Mary Watson's praise of the performance of the NHS in Scotland (Letters, 26 February) makes an excellent case for the success of current devolutionary arrangements.

Missing from her encomium is the Barnet formula which has made the health expenditure possible. The Blair government's big uplift in health spending also helped enormously; its Barnet consequential was so big that not all the extra money that came to Scotland was spent on health.

Hugh Pennington, Aberdeen

Street of shame

Having just returned from Princes Street which was busy with many French rugby fans I wonder what they think of our premier street?

Empty, boarded and tartan tat shops playing music!.

O wad some Pow’r the giftie gie us;

To see oursels as ithers see us!

Ebyth Morton, Edinburgh

