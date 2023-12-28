Readers' letters: Christianity will thrive despite Church of Scotland's demise

Your coverage of the decline of the Church of Scotland (26 December) makes very sad reading, especially for those who have been loyal members who have witnessed the denomination’s steady and determined departure from its core principles of adherence to the Word of God as found in Scripture. As a member for 70 years and a minister for 40, I would once have considered leaving to be unthinkable, but as the denomination has increasingly taken its lead from the world rather than the Word and adopted a liberal agenda, many of us have sadly departed from it.

Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton says closing churches will be painful but essential (Picture: Andy O'Brien)

Repeated General Assemblies were warned that, if the denomination persisted with its liberal trajectory, the result would be the loss of ministers, members and money (all more significant than the loss of buildings) – and so it has turned out. But, far from seeing this development with any pleasure, we can only lament such a decline.

The remedy would be the radical one of a spirit of repentance and a return to the denomination’s stated adherence to its principal rule of faith and conduct

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is good news. The demise of the poor old Church of Scotland does not mean the demise of Christianity! There is plenty of life and growth in other places (Free Church, International Presbyterian and others).

I was reminded of the saying that when a candle is extinguished the light goes out, but when a bird is driven away, it simply leaves to sing its song somewhere else. The gospel song goes on, the living God is building His church and that church seeks to spread the good news of Jesus Christ in a needy and increasingly dark world.

David J Randall, Forfar, Angus

Pray for guidance

I popped round the corner on Boxing Day to collect my copy of The Scotsman and, as usual, found it a stimulating read.

Your front page article, “Church closures ‘painful but essential’ insists moderator”, prompted me to encourage Sally Foster-Fulton to remember that she is the Moderator and no longer a campaigner. She has more need to reflect on why so many churches need to close than, balance sheet at the ready, when to close them.

Other contributors to the same issue had very good advice on this topic to offer, such as Brian Ferguson in his article “First-ever Broons annual saved for the nation – 84 years later”. Reporting on the enduring attraction of The Broons, he observes that they “were depicted as an ordinary Scottish family. They live in a world that is relatable. The characters don't change – thats why people like them. They're a constant in our lives”. Alas, I believe that the same cannot be said of modern churches: they have changed their customs and interpretation of the Bible to the point where “ordinary Scottish families” no longer see their lives reflected in them.

Ian Johnston’s very pertinent piece, looking for “someone from the distant past who is capable of seeing outside the mental constraints of their own time” is another article the Moderator should read. She seems to fall into the category of those who are convinced they are right and anyone who disagrees with them is wrong instead of seeing the wisdom of Montaigne's motto: “que sais-je” – what do I know?

The lesson Mr Johnston learned from reading about an Irish monk's cat, Pangur, might make a good New Year Resolution for all of us. The poem, he notes, is “an insight into everyday people, everyday thinking, that we don't often learn about in history books”. Nor, sadly, from pulpits any more.

Lovina Roe, Perth

Good reading

How good to see coverage of the book Soldiers Don’t Go Mad, by Charles Glass (Scotsman, 26 December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Allan Massie’s recent review in the Weekend Scotsman (2 December), I much enjoyed reading it. Charles Glass certainly did a lot of sound research into the First World War officers, like poets Wilfred Owen and Seigfred Sassoon, who were treated at Craiglockhart Hospital. Owen for shell shock – but you may have to read the book to understand why Sassoon was there.

I’d recommend the book for anyone interested in this period of our history and especially the local aspects. Just one word of caution. I spotted a few inaccuracies. For example, North Berwick is not 20 miles north of Craiglockhart.

Fiona Garwood, Edinburgh

Who to trust?

It seems sad that Martin Redfern (Letters 26 December) would rather trust the likes of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to govern Scotland and effectively manage Scotland’s macro-economy, rather than trust in the wisdom of the people of Scotland.

Whatever the shortcomings of Humza Yousaf, Shona Robison and Michael Matheson they were not only elected to represent Scottish constituencies but have apparently not succumbed to the seemingly corrupt processes evident in UK Covid PPE procurement. Nor have these Scottish politicians been instrumental in running-up a colossal debt of nearly £3 trillion, costing UK taxpayers around £300 million per day in debt interest.

As for Derek Farmer’s criticism of Mike Russell’s appointment as Chair of the Land Commission, it is difficult to take the slur of “jobs for the boys” seriously from someone who apparently supports the elevation of David Cameron (who was primarily responsible for bringing about the Brexit catastrophe) to the UK’s most prestigious “private members’ club”, the unelected House of Lords, and his direct appointment as UK Foreign Secretary.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Broken record

I read with some bemusement the most recent weekly anti-SNP rant by Brian Wilson (Scotsman, 23 December). If ever there was a lack of perspective in a journalist, surely Wilson epitomises it with his continuous harking back to the golden days when Scottish Labour simply took their votes and did nothing with them, until the electorate took the blinds from their eyes and saw right through the deception

The term “broken record” would perhaps suit this ex-politician best, given both his own inability to come up with anything new, and his party’s record of failure from their period in power.

Then while attempting to lambast the Scottish Government over their budget (and failing, of course, to mention the savage cuts to our block grant from Westminster), Wilson goes on to liken the SNP’s policies to Thatcherism. Given his current party leader’s expressed fondness for Margaret Thatcher, I presume this to be a back-handed compliment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be refreshing to at least see some balance, from his perspective, if only occasionally. It might even increase his readership.

Alan Hunt, Edinburgh

Starmer’s folly

Keir Starmer has made it clear that he stands shoulder to shoulder with Benjamin Netanyahu. He stated right from the start that Israel has every right to bomb Gaza and that a cease fire was not a good idea. We should stand with the Israelis as they destroy Hamas.

It is disturbing that we could one day have a Prime Minister who believes that all-out war is the way to defeat terrorism. Presumably, the innocent children of Gaza (40 per cent of those killed) are just collateral damage in this view. His proposal instead is for a “humanitarian pause” so some aid can get in to the people of Gaza before the bombing resumes. It’s a bit like “the condemned man ate a hearty meal”.

Now, of course, the UN, France and other leaders are urging a ceasefire – by whatever name. Even David Cameron, on behalf of Rishi Sunak, is making supportive noises. Is Keir Starmer going to stand alone in opposing this? UK voters face a dilemma come the General Election. As my son said: “Who does one vote for when there are two Tory parties?"

Patricia Dishon, Gullane, East Lothian

Twenty’s plenty

One has to admire Sky Sports at Boxing Day’s Dundee v Celtic match for telling it as it is about Scottish football.

When the Scottish commentator remarked that Celtic getting over 20 corners in a single match was the first time this had happened since aRangers game several years ago, the English commentator replied drily: “Are you sure that wasn't over twenty penalty kicks?”.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Get tough

Is there no beginning to the Scottish Government’s talents? Day-in day-out another self-inflicted and mega-expensive problem emerges into the light. The latest is that volunteer special constables are “heading for extinction” (Scotsman, 23 December). There were only 409 special constables in 2022/2023 compared with 1,394 in 2013/2014.

The shortage of police and special constables is evident all around, from litter on the streets to drunkenness, to rioting, to attacks on firefighters and serious crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course the Scottish Government says that adults of 24 are not really adults and should not be responsible for their actions. No jail for them. The prison governors plead, “Oh dear the prisons are full so make sure the judiciary doesn't send us any more”.

Those involved in crime or anti-social behaviour should have their welfare benefits taken away and be tagged and put under house arrest. That would keep them off the streets.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow. West Lothian

Write to The Scotsman