A misty day at Threave Castle on the River Dee near Castle Douglas, in this picture taken by Scotsman reader Ian Haddow of Moffat

In

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:00 pm
Scotsman Readers Gallery USED A misty day at Threave Castle on the River Dee near Castle Douglas. Ian Haddow Oakfell Sidmount Ave Moffat DG10 9BS

In

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter