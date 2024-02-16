Let’s face it, some of us just don’t have a good memory for faces - Susan Morrison

I’ll never forget what's his name – though I do remember Being John Malkevich

​Reverie suddenly shattered by an extremely elderly but remarkably nimble chap popping up before me shouting ‘Hullo! How marvellous to see you!”

Brain crash-lands back to Earth to confirm that I have no idea who this is.

This happens to me all the time. Terrible memory for faces, especially when people are out of context.

Once it was a woman who swam at the same session as me. She just appeared in a full-length ballgown. Well, not at the pool, obviously. They’re very easy going at Leith Victoria but even they’d draw the line at lane-swimming in floor-sweeping taffeta.

It was at a charity thing. My brain scrambled for ages to identify this person I usually saw in a one-piece cossie and swimming goggles.

Also, I think I have prosopagnosia, or ‘face-blindness’. Well, Brad Pitt thinks he has it, so it must be a thing.

My brain just forgets people’s faces. Also, I took a test online. If that’s not scientific I don’t know what is.

Like a lot of people with this, I have coping strategies. I am very good at making ‘uh-uh’ noises during conversations while my brain ransacks my memory banks.

I ask mild and wide questions, seeking clues in names and jobs and children and the like.

It’s what I was doing when the old gentleman boomed out. “You are looking very well!” There was a lady behind him, perhaps his wife. She was looking at me very carefully.

“And so are you! Both!” I cried, awash with bonhomie.

He was very chuffed. She relaxed a little.

Now, the astute among you will have noticed that I have passed the point of no return in polite conversation. I cannot deny them now, and like all well-brought up Scots, I would probably rather snog Nigel Farage than embarrass someone by saying ‘you’re wrong. I don't know who you are.’

“Are you keeping well?” I asked, solicitously.

“Yes, yes, we are,” he answered “And you, Annette?”

Whoops. The bottom fell out of the world at that moment. His wife tensed

Well, I thought, in for a penny

“Yes,’ I said, breezily, ‘Just grand’

"And you’ve left Hemel Hempstead,then?”

Minor hitch, no problem, I can busk this, “Yes, thought it was time for a change.”

“And Brian, is he still at the bank?

“No, no, he’s got a new job,” I said, fighting the mischievous desire to announce he’d become an astronaut.

“And the children? “

Tricky. Hadn’t factored that in. Numbers, genders, ages, too much detail there, so a simple “They’re grand”

“Well, we mustn’t keep you, Annette, but it's lovely to see you, and you are looking very very well.”

“Thank you,” I said, “and so are you.”

He barrelled off at remarkable speed, but she stopped, leaned towards me and said ‘His memory’s a bit wonky. He does this now and then. Thanks for that.”

“Oh, no worries” I replied, feeling slightly let off the hook. “Is there an Annette?