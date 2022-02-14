Leader - We should beware of too much caution

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said plans to lift Covid restrictions in England should not "force the hand" of the Scottish Government to change its virus strategy. Picture: PA Media

The weeks and months that followed were marked by a sense of solidarity and shared endeavour between the Scottish and UK administrations that was almost refreshing to seasoned observers of the often antagonistic nature of relations between the two.

As the pandemic progressed, however, fault lines emeged. Each decision from Downing Street seemed to be followed by a very slightly different - usually more cautious - one from Ms Sturgeon. Now, in the endgame of the crisis, these fault lines have grown into gaping chasms.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf yesterday urged the UK Government not to “force the hand” of devolved administrations by ending free Covid testing across the UK. He said: “If we want to respond in a slightly more cautious manner then don’t pull the rug from underneath our feet.”

Throughout the pandemic the Scottish Government’s approach has been largely more cautious than that of the UK’s. Critics claim this has made little if any difference to outcomes north of the Border. Others suggest Ms Sturgeon’s room for manoeuvre has been limited by decisions taken at Westminster.

Mr Johnson has announced the end of restrictions in England could come later this month. In Scotland, ministers have moved to extend the period in which emergency powers, over such things as face coverings, the closure of schools and the early release of prisoners, might apply until September.

Disagreement over the changing response to Covid should be expected, but governments must not hold on to emergency powers once the point of emergency has passed.