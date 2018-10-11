Leader comment: Why its wrong to call humans ‘Homo sapiens’

So, apparently, we think people called James are charismatic, Sarahs are kind, Lauras are bad team players and Christophers are really intelligent but anti-social.

Our fondness for assigning random characteristics to names for no good reason explains a lot. The same sort of flawed reasoning is used by racists, xenophobes, anti-semites and the like to demonise other people and rob them of their status as individuals.

Linda Blair, a psychologist, described how our brains have a tendency to create mental ‘shortcuts’ – stereotypes – to help deal with information overload, adding that this was a “real problem in today’s world”.

The Age of the Internet has had many benefits but it may have also helped bring about the rise of far-right populism, ‘identitarians’, anti-immigrant sentiment, Brexit and Donald Trump.

Sometimes, we really do fail to live up to the name we gave ourselves, Homo sapiens, the ‘wise’ humans. Maybe it’s time to be a bit more humble and recognise our shortcomings by changing our name to Homo insipiens.

