Leader comment: Underdogs Scotland can win the Calcutta Cup

Scotland were battered by Wales and only narrowly defeated a mediocre French side, so they are understandably underdogs for today’s Calcutta Cup clash with England.

Eddie Jones’s side, on the other hand, is riding high, having won 24 out of his 25 games in charge as the Australian has built them into a world-beating rugby force.

But underdogs can and do win. And Scotland have always been a different proposition when playing at Murrayfield.

If Gregor Townsend’s men can recapture some of the attacking flair they displayed against New Zealand and Australia during the autumn tests, they will have a real chance of springing a surprise. So they should go into the game with genuine self-belief. They should also make sure they have some fire in their bellies. Ireland, the only team to beat England in the last 25 games, did so partly with a physicality that rattled their opponents.

That won’t be easy – the English are a tough, ruthless and efficient team – but if the Murrayfield crowd helps them rise to the occasion, we could be in for another famous day.

READ MORE: Scotland v England: The interesting origins of the Calcutta Cup