Leader comment: The rise of cashless pocket money

Cash – in the shape of notes and pound coins – is beginning to disappear.

Already many purchases are made on the internet or with contactless cards and now, according to research by Halifax, parents are increasingly giving their children money by internet bank transfer even for relatively small amounts, such the price of a cinema ticket.

This is a technological transformation that has many benefits but which also raises some problems.

Some people have stopped carrying cash altogether because they so seldom need it, but they can end up spending £5 in a small shop with a minimum amount for cards, when all they went in for was a cup of coffee or a packet of paper handkerchiefs, accumulating sweets or assorted, unwanted clutter.

Those who have fully embraced the cashless revolution can also find themselves occasionally embarrassed when presented with a request for donations to charity.

In the near future, will churches need to acquire a contactless payment ‘plate’ in order to take collection? Will this be the end for buskers? And what about homeless people in need of help?

