Leader comment: MPs face a test of common sense on Brexit

In the foreign country of early 2016, those campaigning in favour of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union spoke confidently about how painless the process would be. There was no downside to Brexit, they said, only dividend after dividend.

Along with outlandish claims about funding for the NHS, and simplistic slogans about “taking back control”, Brexiteers insisted the UK’s former partners in the EU would bend over backwards to agree a deal that was good for Britain. Two and a half years after the UK voted by a small margin in favour of Brexit, the words of Eurosceptic campaigners ring hollow.

The EU, unsurprisingly, has put the interests of its remaining members before those of the UK during lengthy and often fractious negotiations.

Every step of the way, as Prime Minister Theresa May has tried to reach a workable agreement with the EU, pro-Brexit campaigners have complained they are not getting what they want. Ask them precisely what that is, however, and they revert to their default setting of talking about sovereignty (which exists on a sliding scale, if the various definitions bandied about are to be relied upon) and insist that if only the Prime Minister was bolder, she would have achieved something better.

Such is the degree of unhappiness with her draft agreement among MPs - on both sides of the EU debate - that the Prime Minister looks likely to lose the Commons vote on it tomorrow.

In normal circumstances, such a defeat would be career-ending. Mrs May assumed power in 2016 pledging to deliver a Brexit that worked for all. She has, it is clear, failed in that task.

Boris Johnson has said the Prime Minister could hold on to her job after defeat tomorrow but would have to return to Brussels to negotiate a better deal. With precisely the degree of respect due to Mr Johnson, we are bound to say that is nonsensical. The idea that EU leaders will now bend significantly further to accommodate have-cake-and-eat-it Leavers like Mr Johnson is preposterous.

The priority now - for all MPs - must be to avoid a No-Deal Brexit, which represents the worst possible outcome. Whether the quiet pragmatism and level-headedness required to avoid this scenario exists in sufficient supply in the House of Commons remains to be seen. We fear common sense may yet lose the day.