Leader comment: Let’s build a sporting nation

That a record number of Scotland’s children – nearly a quarter – are already overweight or obese when they start primary school shows that we, as a society, are failing to get to grips with the unhealthy lifestyles of the modern world.

Supermarkets are packed full of cheap food high in fat, sugar or salt – and sometimes all three – which we have evolved to crave.

Parents clearly have some responsibility for their children’s weight, but many struggle to stay healthy themselves and the problem is much wider.

Pressure should be brought to bear on food manufacturers and retailers.

But our schools are a place where we can inculcate the benefits of exercise and a balanced diet from an early age. We need to teach all our children how to cook tasty, healthy meals.

The Scottish Government’s commitment to becoming the first “Daily Mile Nation” – in which people of all ages walk, jog or run the distance every day – is to be welcomed.

It is increasingly clear that physical fitness has a beneficial effect on mental health and academic performance.

So if we can get to grips with obesity, we will be healthier, happier and wiser.

