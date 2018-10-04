Leader comment: Is Trump trying to gaslight the entire world?

According to Donald Trump last week, Professor Christine Ford is a “very fine women” who made a “very credible witness” as she gave evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee about an alleged sexual assault by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to Donald Trump this week, Professor Christine Ford is someone to be mimicked and ridiculed for not remembering every detail about the day in question in 1982.

These are two diametrically opposed judgements about the same event contained within the mind of the same person. It’s not possible for both to be true and nothing has happened over the last few days to justify such a radical about-turn.

So either Trump is an idiot who can’t remember what he said a few days ago or he is attempting to play some kind of bizarre game with public opinion. Could he really be attempting to gaslight the US population and, indeed, the entire world, to make us all doubt our sanity? Maybe he really is the sane one and it’s The Scotsman, among others, who’s gone mad.

