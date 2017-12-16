Leader comment: Horror comes to Kirkcaldy

The Curse of Frankenstein, The Quatermass Xperiment, The Two Faces of Dr Jekyll and, of course, the Hammer House of Horror. For people of a certain age, Hammer Films was an iconic British brand.

The films were terrifying and, on occasion, ever so slightly cheesy, but this somehow added to their appeal.

That a new horror film studio is setting up in Kirkcaldy – in a “gothic revival” church building, no less – will set some spines tingling and hearts racing.

The backing of Roger Corman, a veteran US producer whose credits include Little Shop of Horrors, an acclaimed “rock musical horror comedy”, suggests the Kingdom of Fife might be about to gain a rather scary reputation.

Kirkcaldy looks set to add its name to a growing list of perhaps incongruous places that together make up Scotland’s burgeoning film industry.

Cumbernauld, for example, is home to the studios where the hit series Outlander is made, while the former Govan Town Hall Building now hosts Film City Glasgow.

