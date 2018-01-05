Leader comment: Everyone’s rooting for Andy Murray

For six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, he is simply “the greatest” sportsperson Scotland has ever produced. But Sir Andy Murray is “really hurting inside”.

Sir Andy Murray’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Open sheds new light on why he was so emotional in a social media post this week in which he said he was “really hurting inside” over a hip injury that may now need surgery. He said it had made him realise “just how much I love this game”.

Well, the game has loved him just as much – tennis has not been as exciting without his presence. He was, afterall, world number one as recently as August. At 30, there would still be plenty of time to come back from an operation if that is required.

READ MORE: Can surgery resurrect Andy Murray’s career?

It’s only natural to be downhearted by an injury that could cut short his career, but we hope Sir Andy knows everyone is rooting for him to come back stronger than ever. Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has called him “the greatest” sportsperson Scotland has ever produced.

But he is also a tremendous ambassador for this country and a “good guy”, as rival Nick Kyrgios said this week; a man unafraid to correct the “casual sexism” that can sometimes blight the sporting world and able to take a joke at his expense on the BBC’s Mock the Week.

READ MORE: Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open due to injury