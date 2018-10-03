Leader comment: Common sense to prevail over double Hampden semi-final?

Former Hearts player Allan Preston spoke for many when he suggested the decision to play two cup semi-finals at Hampden on the same day could be one of the worst decisions ever made by the Scottish Professional Football League.

So clearly it is welcome news that the SPFL is now considering moving the Hearts-Celtic match to Murrayfield. The extraordinary announcement about the two fixtures meant the Rangers-Aberdeen game had to start at noon – making it effectively impossible for Dons fans to travel down by train from Aberdeen. And clearly there were concerns about 100,000 football fans descending on Hampden on the same day, particularly given the poor public transport links to the national stadium and the potential for extra time and penalties in the first game.

Assistant chief constable Bernie Higgins had called for a rethink of the transport plans to enable a “full public safety assessement”, while the Scottish Police Federation offered a more blunt assessment: the idea was “idiotic”.

Hopefully, common sense is about to prevail, enabling fans to enjoy the games without fear for their safety.

