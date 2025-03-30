Labour's biggest problem is not the economy, but its messaging

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A theme of Labour’s tenure so far has been to explain just how awful everything is, and while they’d love to do more, it’s not that simple. Both at Rachel Reeves’ budget, and now the Spring Statement, the Chancellor opened with a lengthy explanation that while things were bad, it was the fault of the previous government, the war in Ukraine, and literally anything but her self-imposed fiscal rules.

While she is not necessarily wrong to do so, this reasoning is, for whatever reason, no longer cutting through. People on benefits do not hear they’re becoming poorer and focus on the justification, because that’s not what impacts them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an ugly decision, an avoidable one, and something that has enraged charities, opposition parties, and her own MPs. They argue it’s callous, uncaring, and part of a wider cruel streak in the government that has also kept the two-child benefit cap, changed the winter fuel allowance, and gone after farmers.

Again, while this argument has merit, it also reflects a narrative that has taken hold because Labour has let it. While this government has undeniable failings, it has repeatedly failed to make the most of its achievements, focusing on defending its worst actions rather than celebrating its best.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has not been helped by Downing Street | PA

The new administration has done many things which will improve the lives of citizens, but seems disinclined to drum it into voters in the same way they do the £22 billion black hole.

Consider the Employment Rights Bill, the biggest upgrade to workers rights for a generation, which protects against unfair dismissal, boosts workers on zero-hours contracts, has new protections for flexible working, sick pay and will ban fire and rehire practices. This is a genuine boost for workers, and Labour are barely mentioning it. When Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, visited Scotland to promote the bill, she didn’t even speak to a newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’s the issue of funding for Scotland, a crucial area for Scottish Labour and their chances of taking Holyrood. The SNP have cried foul, saying they’re going to get less money than they expected, which is true, but it’s still more than a UK Government has ever given Scotland, and far more than was planned under the Tories. Scots are better off than they would have been because of the new Government, but other than Ian Murray, ministers are content to stay out of the argument, letting the SNP instead speak the loudest.

Even on devolved issues, such as ending the VAT exemption for private schools to improve the quality of education in state schools, i.e most of the children in the country, Labour MPs stay quiet. It’s an act that seeks to genuinely redistribute the wealth, even the playing field, and be an example of what the party could do in Scotland if they win.