John Swinney: The evidence shows Scottish education is first class

We should all be proud of the hard work and determination of the 135,000 young people who received their Scottish Qualifications Authority results yesterday, writes Education Secretary John Swinney.

Overall, the results showed that Higher passes are stable, despite a continuing fall in the number of young people on the school roll, while the number of Advanced Highers being taken continues to grow.

More people from Scotland are going to university than ever before, John Swinney points out (Picture: Ian Georgeson)

This is the first year where unit assessments have been removed from the National 5, and the overall pass rate remains high at 77.4 per cent. The number of awards of skills-based qualifications increased to over 50,300 this year, more than double the number in 2012.

That reinforces to me, yet again, that we have fantastic young people led by dedicated teachers and lecturers delivering first-class education in our schools and colleges every day. And that is backed by a robust, credible assessment system.

I also welcomed figures from UCAS that showed a record number of students from Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas gained a place at university – the third consecutive annual rise.

The poverty-related attainment gap – the cycle of poverty that passes from one generation to the next - is closing. Every child growing up in Scotland, regardless of their background, should have an equal chance to succeed.

I am delighted we are making steady, sustained progress on ensuring students from the most deprived areas of Scotland are going on to higher education.

At the same time, the total number of Scottish students from all backgrounds getting a place at a Scottish university has hit a new record.

We now have more people from Scotland going to university than ever before, more modern apprenticeship places than ever before, and our colleges are delivering more courses with qualifications and awards that help get people jobs than ever before.

I know there is much more to do – but we are making progress.

