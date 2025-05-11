John Swinney must explain how he'll get Scottish steel plants back in operation

This week has shown there must be no doubt – the UK government is championing international trade with renewed passion and purpose.

The first-of-its-kind agreement made with the US on Thursday will protect British businesses and save thousands of well-paid, skilled jobs.

Tariffs on British steel and aluminium have been wiped out, and there are vital assurances for life sciences and important reductions for the automotive industry with US tariffs cut from 27.5% to 10% for 100,000 vehicles every year. New reciprocal market access has also been agreed on beef – with UK farmers given a tariff free quota for 13,000 metric tonnes without compromising the sector’s high standards.

It’s for John Swinney now to explain how he’ll get Scotland’s steel plants back into operation so workers can take full advantage of the opportunities this new US deal brings. The First Minister seems to have taken a vow of silence on the actions of his government that have effectively seen Dalzell and Clydebridge steelworks mothballed. It’s time he explained what is going on.

A worker in action at a steel mill. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Our landmark deal with India is also a huge economic win that will increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion, UK GDP by £4.8bn, and wages by £2.2bn each year in the long run.

Strengthening our alliances unlocks new opportunities for businesses and consumers in every corner of the UK, with Indian tariffs slashed on key products such as our iconic whisky brands and food exports like salmon, alongside new opportunities for the financial services and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Both of these significant trade breakthroughs are the result of stable and pragmatic leadership, delivering for British business and British workers. And it will directly boost the Scottish economy, supporting jobs and ensuring more money in people's pockets.

We’re proving that the UK is an attractive place to do business, a crucial part of our Plan for Change to create a stronger, more secure economy that will raise living standards for working people from Sutherland to Saltcoats.

I'm proud to say these deals also directly deliver on the Scotland Office’s key mission of promoting Brand Scotland, showcasing our world-class produce and services on the global stage. From whisky to textiles, clean energy to life sciences, Scotland has so much to offer.

We are determined to help Scottish businesses make the most of these new opportunities and we'll be working with trade associations, chambers of commerce and individual businesses to ensure everyone understands how they can benefit. I'm confident we'll see a surge in exports, supporting jobs and prosperity across Scotland.

At least 1.9 million people with Indian heritage call the UK their home and striking this new deal will strengthen the vital partnership between our two countries in the most significant bilateral trade agreement since Brexit. This isn't just abstract economics – it means real opportunities and real money for Scottish families.

The benefits for Scotland are substantial and wide-ranging. Indian tariffs will be slashed across the board, with reductions on 90 per cent of tariff lines and 85 per cent becoming completely tariff-free within a decade.

For our world-famous Scotch whisky industry, this is transformative. Currently, Indian whisky tariffs stand at a prohibitive 150 per cent, which has severely limited our export potential to the world's largest whisky market by volume. Under our new deal, these tariffs will be immediately halved to 75% and then reduced further to just 40% within ten years.

This is a game-changer for our distilleries across Scotland, supporting long-term investment and jobs in communities where whisky production is the economic lifeblood. We have all-important industry backing – whisky companies know greater access to foreign markets is crucial to support long-term investment and jobs in distilleries and bottling plants all over Scotland.

Scottish gin producers will enjoy the same tariff reductions, opening up exciting new markets for our craft distillers. Our advanced manufacturing sector – including many innovative small companies - will benefit from reduced tariffs across the board, simpler export procedures, and improved IP protections in India.

Our relationships will be strengthened around financial services – already a world-renowned sector in Scotland. With India set to become the world's third largest economy by 2028, the opportunities for financial professionals in Glasgow, Edinburgh and beyond, could be huge.

Scottish food producers will also see major benefits, with reduced tariffs on salmon exports, lamb, and other key products. Meanwhile, our cosmetics manufacturers and medical device companies will find it easier and cheaper to sell their high-quality products to India's expanding middle class – a consumer base projected to reach 60 million people by the end of this decade.

For small businesses in Scotland, who often complain of red tape standing in the way of them exporting, this deal will make customs and digital procedures simpler and more streamlined, meaning even the smallest Scottish enterprises can now realistically look to India as a potential market.

In times of global economic uncertainty, having guaranteed access to the fastest growing major economy in the world provides Scottish businesses with stability and confidence to invest. By the end of this decade, demand for imports into India is projected to top £1.4 trillion – and Scottish businesses will be perfectly positioned to capitalise on this enormous opportunity.

For Scottish shoppers, there will be benefits too, with the potential for cheaper prices and more choice on imported goods including clothing, footwear, and food products like frozen prawns.

This isn't just about one market, though. Our government is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to boost Scottish exports globally. We’re putting the UK front and centre in the world-wide marketplace because working well with our allies for mutual benefit is the only way forward.

Securing a stronger, more prosperous future for Scotland and the UK is our number one priority. By breaking down barriers to trade and championing Scottish businesses on the world stage, we're ensuring that our ingenuity and innovation can reach new markets and new consumers across the globe.