John Erskine: A fresh voice ready to deliver for the Highlands and Islands

I’m proud to announce that I am seeking selection as Scottish Labour’s candidate for the twinned constituencies of Inverness and Nairn and Caithness, Sutherland, and Ross.

Born and raised in Inverness, with family ties across the region, I’ve dedicated my career to standing up for communities across the Highlands and Islands – and I’m ready to take that fight to Holyrood.

With over a decade of experience working at the heart of Scottish politics, I have the knowledge, experience, and drive to hit the ground running as an MSP.

I’ve served as a senior adviser to Scottish Labour and Co-operative politicians in both Holyrood and Westminster, led communications for the Scottish Parliament’s Chamber and Committee business, and supported countless campaigns on behalf of local people.

John Erskine is a shortlisted Scottish Labour candidate in Inverness and Nairn and in Caithness, Sutherland and Ross.

I was proud to be the number two candidate on Scottish Labour’s Highlands and Islands regional list in 2021 and have campaigned tirelessly since then to keep the focus on the challenges our communities face.

But my experience extends beyond politics. I’ve worked with Scottish Chambers of Commerce and the Law Society of Scotland, giving me a strong understanding of the economic and policy challenges that affect the region.

I’ve also served as a Co-op Member Pioneer during the pandemic, working to connect communities, support food banks, and promote Co-operative values in practice.

If selected, my priorities will focus on tackling inequality, empowering communities, and delivering for local people. I’ve long championed community ownership of energy as a way to ensure that the benefits of Scotland’s renewable revolution stay in local hands. With GB Energy on the horizon and the Highlands and Islands as the engine house of Scotland’s renewables sector, there’s a huge opportunity to put co-operative values at the heart of decision-making and empower communities across the region.

Keir Starmer MP, now Prime Minsiter backed John Erskine in his 2019 Westminster bid in Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Digital connectivity is another key priority. I’ve launched a petition at the Scottish Parliament calling for a new digital connectivity strategy to ensure that rural and remote communities are no longer left behind. Better broadband and mobile infrastructure will unlock economic potential and ensure that no one is excluded from opportunities in the digital age.

I’m also committed to standing up for workers’ rights and tackling rural poverty. As a former member of the Scottish Parliament MSP staff branch of the GMB, I’ve fought for fair treatment in the workplace and worked alongside unions to protect workers’ interests. I’ve also been actively involved with Inverness Trade Unions Council, helping establish a permanent workers’ memorial monument at Friars Shot in Inverness – a testament to the power of collective action.

I'm now being backed by both UNISON and the GMB who have given me supporting nominations for this selection.

In this election, we need a fresh voice who understands the challenges facing the region and has the experience to deliver change. My knowledge of the Scottish Parliament and my deep roots in the Highlands and Islands mean I can hit the ground running from day one.

John Erskine with Anas Sarwar in Invergordon on the campaign trail.

I’m asking members to put their trust in me to be that voice – and together, we can build a fairer, stronger future for our communities.