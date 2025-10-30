I've reviewed 43 of Edinburgh's best new restaurants in 2025, these are my favourites

There are some real crackers in our shortlist

It’s been an oustanding vintage, as far as eating out in the Capital is concerned.

I have enthusiastically munched and guzzled my way round the city, and there’s barely been a single bad dinner, breakfast or lunch.

Here are a few of the 2025 restaurants that have made me very happy.

We knew that with Tomas Gormley, co-founder of Michelin-starred Heron, and owner of Cardinal and Skua, as executive chef, that this pub/restaurant/arts venue was going to be good. Although it looks quite unassuming inside, with a display of whisky jugs and Wally dugs, the affordable grub will knock your socks off. Stand-out dishes include the humble chicken and chips, the Free Company beef pie and the piece-de-resistance of a sticky toffee pudding.

47 Lothian Street, www.thegildedsaloon.co.uk

At first, this Roman-style pizza slice restaurant, which is a collaboration between Twelve Triangles and pizza chef Alessio Dossena, looked like it’d just be in its Jane Street slot for the summer. But, still, it remains, and we’re going to enjoy its fabulous wares while we can. Currently, they’ve got a seasonal squash, nduja, fior de latte and sage version on offer, and don’t forget the pot of tiramisu for afters.

7 Jane Street, Instagram @pala.edin

The team here had Scott Smith, chef patron of Edinburgh’s excellent Fhior, which has now closed, help design their menu. It’s been a few months since I tried their Sunday lunch, and the roast porchetta still drifts into my thoughts at least twice a week. On other days of the week, there are other rib-paddingly hearty dishes to try, such as fish pie, Arbroath smokie, leek, tarragon, and buttery mash.

We adore Edinburgh’s Yamato, along Lochrin Terrace, and its new sister restaurant is a welcome addition to the family. Not only is she beautiful, with a Japandi aesthetic that includes pale wood and paper lanterns, but the food is perfect. Their day menu includes delights such as hamachi with ponzu sauce, but the breakfast is especially intriguing. Served between 9am and 11.30am, it includes shokupan French toast with banana and miso caramel.

151-155 Morrison Street, www.nishikiedinburgh.co.uk

We do like to be beside the Shore side, especially if we’ve got a table at this brilliant place, which is owned by the excellent Barry Bryson. It opened in February, and has quickly become something of an institution, with dishes including sea bass tartare, a piscine take on pastrami, with aioli, capers and dried grapes, or shelled half lobster with smoked fish agnolotti, brown butter sauce and pickled fennel.

Okay, so we haven’t been here yet, but it’s on our list, and we can feel in our waters that this Parisian-style wine bar and restaurant is going to be wonderful. The big clue is that this place is owned by Stuart Ralston and the team behind Edinburgh’s blockbusters, Lyla, Noto and Tipo.

36 Broughton Street, Instagram @vinette_edinburgh

Named after one of the owners’ grannies, this welcoming and affordable couple-owned bistro, with views out to Newhaven’s lighthouse, serves breakfast and lunch, with options including sausage, egg and chips, or an indulgently cheesy tartiflette. For breakfast, try their gorgeous malty soda bread, smoked haddock, leeks and eggs.

3 Pier Place, www.norahnewhaven.co.uk

This place, owned by a partnership that includes Stuart McCluskey, previously of the Bon Vivant Group, opened in November 2024, but it took us until February to get along there. Now, it’s become as much a fixture of the New Town as James Craig’s architecture. Sit at the curved aperitivo bar for exemplary cocktail magic, or grab a table and feast on ‘Italian-ish’ options such as the chill-beating pappardelle, ox cheek ragu and celeriac.

18 Howe Street, www.littlecapo.com

Owned by former Noma chef Henry Moss, you won’t find anything else in the Capital quite like this experimental and creative restaurant. Everything on the menu (and interior decor) is locally sourced and much of it comes from Moss’ family farm. We love to see skirlie on a menu, and, on the current list, it appears along with smoked venison.

112 St Stephen Street, www.mossedn.co.uk

We’re sad that The Lookout and Gardener’s Cottage are no more, but chef Dale Mailley has moved onto this lovely bistro, in the former premises of long-term hamburger slinging resident, Bell’s Diner. It just celebrated its first birthday, but we visited in April of this year, and had a stellar meal. Currently, the venison mince on Company Bakery toast is sounding very tempting.