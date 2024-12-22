Inside how the future of Harland & Wolff's Scottish yards were secured - and what it means now

The families of the 350 Scottish Harland and Wolff workers in Scotland received great news this week.

After months – in fact years – of uncertainty, they have something to celebrate. And so do we all.

After decisive UK government action, the jobs of the 350 skilled workers at Methil in Fife and Arnish on Lewis have been saved.

Thanks to the favourable renegotiation of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia’s Ministry of Defence contract, the Madrid-based firm were able to fund a buy-out of Harland and Wolff, throwing a crucial lifeline to more than 1,000 workers at four UK yards.

The Methil yard is one of four bought out from Harland & Wolff in new UK-wide deal. Picture: Fife Free Press

Not only will those 350 families in Scotland benefit, the families of more than 600 workers at sites in Belfast and Devon are also breathing a sigh of relief, all because of the UK government’s intervention.

Be in no doubt, this rescue didn't happen by accident. When we came into office, we inherited the worst economic and industrial situation since the Second World War.

We vowed to put right the wrongs of the previous administration, and we are doing so by prioritising supporting our important industries and our skilled workers.

The deal with Navantia, involving intricate negotiations between the company, the UK government and the Spanish Government, shows what can be achieved when government takes an active role in supporting industry across all parts of the country.

It also shows what can be achieved when we work with, not against, our European friends and neighbours.

This week we have not only saved jobs, we are strengthening the foundations of Scotland's engineering, manufacturing and fabrication sectors – vital cornerstones of our defence and clean energy sectors.

That’s what makes our Plan for Change different to any of the sticking plasters the previous government tried – and failed – to pass off as progress.

This isn’t just about quick fixes. We're focused on long-term growth.

We will make Britain a clean energy superpower and we will raise living standards across Scotland and the whole of the UK. The Harland and Wolff deal is just the start.

For too long, skilled Scottish workers have not had the support they deserve. Those days are over.

After more than a decade without any proper industrial strategy, we're putting in place the foundations to reward their expertise and to achieve lasting growth and prosperity.

Alongside this, Great British Energy and our National Wealth Fund will be the engines of this growth.

Every Scot is rightly proud of our industrial heritage – it is legendary the world over. But I'm shifting the focus to Scotland's industrial future.

This week's announcement shows that when government, industry, workers and trades unions pull together, we can secure that future for generations to come.

Harland and Wolff’s workers in Fife and on Lewis have what it takes to succeed. Now, as they look forward to a bright industrial future, this government is backing them every step of the way.