In sickness and in health, Sir Chris Hoy inspires us all

Olympian’s response to terminal illness is truly heroic

None of us who have had not the experience can know how we would react to being told we had only a certain amount of time left to live.

Worse still would be to learn that our wife, husband, or partner has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

This is the fate that has befallen one of Britain’s greatest Olympians, Sir Chris Hoy, 48, who has revealed his cancer is terminal and that he has just two to four years left to live.

The Scottish cyclist and his wife Sarra have yet to tell their children Chloe, seven, and Callum, 10, about her MS diagnosis.

Such news would, understandably, drive many other people into deep despair.

Instead, Sir Chris said: “We were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process. You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.”