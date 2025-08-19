I was attacked in drag at Fringe, but the real violence against me are the cancelled shows

Since the TikTok video of me being assaulted in drag at Fringe went viral, I’ve been fascinated by the comments. While some blame the Reform Party and JK Rowling, others ask, “Where are the parents?” But the most overwhelming sentiment expressed is, “This isn’t Scotland. I’m so sorry it happened.”

People come up to me all the time to give me hugs and ask if I’m all right. They even bring me flowers and candy.

I’m fine. I’m a drag queen. I have thick skin (and even thicker foundation). These lads could have really hurt me — and they didn’t. Because it wasn’t hate that drove them to make asses of themselves. It was just teenage testosterone stupidity. Of course they’re not reflective of Edinburgh, or Scotland.

No, Edinburgh is amazing. The people here are kind and interested. The city itself is nothing short of magical. I attended the Military Tattoo and was mesmerized from beginning to end. The first country to play after the Massed Pipes and Drums was Ukraine, Scotland’s guest of honor. I just flat out bawled. The scenery (you can’t ask for a more majestic background than a castle) and the pageantry — I totally get why Edinburgh hosts the largest performance arts festival in the world — You people know how to put on a show.

It reminds me that America used to be magical. As an immigrant, I aspired to be one of “the good guys.” I brushed aside, and excused, much of America’s ugly past as the missteps of a young country growing up — much like the teenage lads who attacked me.

Except those teenage lads will grow up. They will become dads themselves one day; they will deal with their own pesky teenagers.

Meanwhile, the ugliness of America as a hateful old man is inescapable. My country is dying before our eyes and there are days I feel so helpless.

I created my first solo show to show the world that this immigrant drag queen still aspires to be one of “the good guys,” and to represent the America he grew up idolising. Seeking a Pen Pal for the End of the World is the true story of how I began writing to my white, retired, Republican high school English teacher in the aftermath of January 6, 2021, when Trump’s minions failed to destroy my democracy their first time around. When all goes to hell, write your English teacher, the one who taught you Chaucer and Jane Austen.

Flyering on the Royal Mile, moments before I was attacked

“Funny, witty… serious and entertaining. It’s hard not to become fascinated with this story,” wrote Jo Tomalin for Fringe Review.

“Truly a memorable contribution to this year’s Fringe. There is nothing else quite like it,” wrote Audrey Yeung for The Student.

Despite the critical accolades and a TikTok video that has garnered over half a million views, my show has failed to break through the record 3,900 shows at Fringe this year. I canceled four performances last week due to zero ticket sales.

Since that attack on the Royal Mile, many news outlets have reached out to me. They want to know if I feel safe at Fringe, and whether I continue to fear violence in Edinburgh.

Let me repeat it again: Edinburgh is magical, and its people are genuinely lovely, non-violent, kindred spirits.