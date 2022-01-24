Hybrid work pattern may be best for all

Like other measures introduced to reduce the spread of Covid, the debate over working from home risks becoming polarised.

With spring around the corner, easyJet’s UK country manager Ali Gayward spread further cheer by saying the airline intended to help those planning to make up for lost time by taking two foreign holidays this year rather than just one.

She also applied pressure on the Scottish Government to ease working from home restrictions, which she told The Scotsman would have a “huge impact” on UK air travel.

In Scotland people are still being asked to work from home, whereas in England the measure was scrapped last week. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government will work with businesses on a hybrid approach to returning to offices from the start of February.

This will not appeal to everyone. For some, working from home has meant an end to time-consuming, expensive, and polluting commutes, and a better work-life balance. For others, it has been a major inconvenience and a source of tension. And the adverse impact on city and town centres is clear from the shops, cafes, bars and restaurants forced out of business.

Yesterday it emerged a Transport Scotland report suggests home working should be encouraged to help cut car journeys by 20 per cent by 2030. The report acknowledged permanent working from home was not feasible in some jobs and that there were clear benefits to in-person social interaction.

On the other hand, it said the pandemic has demonstrated how changes in work patterns can cut commuter travel and emissions.

The work from home debate risks becoming polarised. When the last of the Covid restrictions is dropped, life will not return to normal as though the pandemic had never happened.

Some people may prefer to keep wearing face masks in certain situations. Some may take to wearing badges and lanyards signalling that the wearer would like others to give them extra space.